Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan
04:24 PM • 10781 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

03:22 PM • 15474 views

Negotiations in Istanbul may be either tonight or tomorrow morning - Zelensky

03:19 PM • 24156 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 65488 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 87422 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 150072 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 141387 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281490 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 103704 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

May 14, 01:18 PM • 71888 views

The Council of Europe has launched the creation of a Special Tribunal regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine

Popular news

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 78991 views

Zelenskyy arrives in Ankara

May 15, 09:17 AM • 63931 views

Zelenskyy said he has a "very clear message" for Putin

May 15, 10:49 AM • 52398 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 69144 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 30713 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

04:24 PM • 10811 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

12:41 PM • 70177 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 160373 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 227597 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 281518 views
UNN Lite

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

02:45 PM • 14348 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

01:23 PM • 31509 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 79726 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 124712 views

Kim Kardashian appeared in court in Paris wearing millions of dollars worth of diamonds

May 14, 02:08 PM • 74452 views
Is Putin afraid to come?: Medinsky ignored the question of a French journalist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

The head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, evaded the question of whether Putin is afraid to go to Turkey for negotiations with Ukraine. Zelensky called the Russian delegation a sham.

Is Putin afraid to come?: Medinsky ignored the question of a French journalist

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, ignored a question from a French journalist about whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to come to Turkey for negotiations with Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Details

During a press approach in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, did not answer a question from French journalist Paul Gasnier. He stated: "Zelensky called your delegation fake... Is your president afraid to come?"

Medinsky literally avoided answering.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation similar to a dummy one.

At the same time, he decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Zelenskyy also reported that negotiations in Istanbul could begin either tonight or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
