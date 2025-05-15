The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, ignored a question from a French journalist about whether Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is afraid to come to Turkey for negotiations with Ukraine, UNN reports, citing Russian Telegram channels.

Details

During a press approach in Istanbul, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, did not answer a question from French journalist Paul Gasnier. He stated: "Zelensky called your delegation fake... Is your president afraid to come?"

Medinsky literally avoided answering.

Addition

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the level of the Russian delegation similar to a dummy one.

At the same time, he decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian delegation, but not the entire delegation, it was sent to try to achieve the first steps towards de-escalation.

Zelenskyy also reported that negotiations in Istanbul could begin either tonight or tomorrow morning. The delegations of Ukraine, Turkey and the United States are ready to work, the only question is for the Russians.