Is it necessary to register ownership of real estate acquired before 2013 in the State Register: the Ministry of Justice's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

The Ministry of Justice has confirmed the validity of all real estate ownership rights registered in Ukraine before 2013, without the need for re-registration. Owners can, if they wish, register their ownership rights free of charge through the ASC, a notary, or online via the Diia portal.

Is it necessary to register ownership of real estate acquired before 2013 in the State Register: the Ministry of Justice's answer

All property rights to real estate registered in Ukraine before 2013 are legally recognized as valid - thus, there is no need to register property rights in the State Register of Real Property Rights. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that, if desired, the owner can register their property right free of charge in the State Register of Real Property Rights:

  • by contacting the ASC or a notary within the region where such property is located;
    • by submitting an application online through the Diia portal (except for Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions).

      "If the property is in Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, or Kherson regions, you can contact any ASC or notary throughout Ukraine," the statement says.

      Recall

      Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko responded to a petition on regulating the activities of realtors in Ukraine and instructed relevant agencies to address this issue taking into account economic conditions and the priority needs of the state.

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      Real Estate
      Ukraine