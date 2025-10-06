Is it necessary to register ownership of real estate acquired before 2013 in the State Register: the Ministry of Justice's answer

All property rights to real estate registered in Ukraine before 2013 are legally recognized as valid - thus, there is no need to register property rights in the State Register of Real Property Rights. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that, if desired, the owner can register their property right free of charge in the State Register of Real Property Rights:

by contacting the ASC or a notary within the region where such property is located;

by submitting an application online through the Diia portal (except for Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions).

"If the property is in Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, or Kherson regions, you can contact any ASC or notary throughout Ukraine," the statement says.

Recall

