Iran's Supreme Leader calls on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53857 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100766 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104312 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121119 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101670 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127915 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103342 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113267 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161243 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105134 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101372 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80662 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104327 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121143 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127936 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161263 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151472 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183628 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104327 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109954 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137875 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139638 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167480 views
Iran's Supreme Leader calls on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States

Iran's Supreme Leader calls on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States

 • 24984 views

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called on the government to abandon any negotiations with the United States. Khamenei said that the United States violated the previous nuclear deal, so new negotiations are “unreasonable and dishonest.

US President Donald Trump has previously spoken in favor of a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States.

You can't negotiate with such a government, it's stupid, it's unreasonable, it's dishonest to negotiate

- Khamenei said.” 

He also noted that the United States “destroyed, violated and disintegrated” the previous nuclear deal.

For reference

In 2015, the White House abandoned the deal aimed at halting Iran's nuclear program - the first Trump administration tightened sanctions to force Tehran to negotiate a broader agreement.

We have to get this right: they should not pretend that if we sit down with this government (President Trump), the problems will be solved. No problem will be solved by negotiating with the United States

- Khamenei said during a meeting with the army command.

Recall

Trump, who took office for a second term on January 20, on Tuesday resumed his policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, claiming that the country is trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump has announced his desire to sign a new nuclear deal with Iranthat will allow the country to develop peacefully without nuclear weapons.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
ali-khameneiAli Khamenei
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

