Iran's Supreme Leader calls on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States

US President Donald Trump has previously spoken in favor of a new nuclear deal with Iran.

Transmits to UNN with reference to AFP.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday called on his government to abandon any negotiations with the United States.

You can't negotiate with such a government, it's stupid, it's unreasonable, it's dishonest to negotiate - Khamenei said.”

He also noted that the United States “destroyed, violated and disintegrated” the previous nuclear deal.

For reference

In 2015, the White House abandoned the deal aimed at halting Iran's nuclear program - the first Trump administration tightened sanctions to force Tehran to negotiate a broader agreement.

We have to get this right: they should not pretend that if we sit down with this government (President Trump), the problems will be solved. No problem will be solved by negotiating with the United States - Khamenei said during a meeting with the army command.

Recall

Trump, who took office for a second term on January 20, on Tuesday resumed his policy of “maximum pressure” against Iran, claiming that the country is trying to develop nuclear weapons.

Donald Trump has announced his desire to sign a new nuclear deal with Iranthat will allow the country to develop peacefully without nuclear weapons.