Iran says it will “use all available tools” to respond to Israeli attack
Iran has announced the use of “all available tools” in response to Israel's attack on military targets. The nature of the response will depend on the assessment of Israeli actions, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.
Tehran "will use all available tools" to respond to Israel's attack on military facilities in Iran over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said on Monday, UNN reports citing Reuters.
(Iran) will use all available tools to give a clear and effective response to the Zionist regime (Israel)
The nature of Iran's response depends on the nature of the Israeli attack, Baghai added, without going into details.
Iran had previously downplayed the significance of Israel's air attack on Saturday, saying it caused only limited damage, while US President Joe Biden called for an end to the escalation that has raised fears of a broader conflict in the Middle East.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday that Iranian officials must determine how best to demonstrate Iran's power to Israel, adding that the Israeli attack "should be neither understated nor exaggerated.
Iran supports Hezbollah, which is fighting heavy battles with Israeli troops in Lebanon, as well as the Palestinian paramilitary group Hamas, which is fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip, the newspaper notes.