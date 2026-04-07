Iran presents plan to end war with US and Israel - NYT

Iran has presented a 10-point plan to end the war with the United States and Israel. This was reported by The New York Times, citing Iranian state media, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the plan was delivered through Pakistan, which "is acting as a key mediator in the conflict, but is unlikely to resolve the main issues before the deadline set by President Trump on Tuesday evening for new attacks on Iran."

The proposal includes a guarantee that Iran will not be attacked again, an end to Israeli strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the lifting of all sanctions. - the media quotes two unnamed senior Iranian officials.

It is indicated that in return, Iran is ready to lift the de facto blockade of the key shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Tehran will charge a fee of approximately $2 million per vessel, which it will share with Oman. Iran will use its share of the proceeds to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by American and Israeli attacks, rather than demanding direct compensation.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Iran could be "destroyed" overnight, and added that this night "could" come on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Trump repeatedly stated that the US could strike power plants, bridges, and other infrastructure in Iran if Tehran does not agree to a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statement