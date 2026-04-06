Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statement
Kyiv • UNN
In a written message on social media, Khamenei stated that Major General Majid Khademi joined a number of warriors and fighters ready to sacrifice their lives.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei made a rare statement, expressing condolences over the assassination of the head of intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, UNN reports with reference to AP.
Details
In a written message on social media, Khamenei stated that Major General Majid Khademi joined a number of warriors and fighters ready to sacrifice their lives. Dozens of high-ranking Iranian leaders, including Khamenei's father, have been killed in Israeli strikes.
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The younger Khamenei has not appeared in public or made public statements since succeeding his father as supreme leader.
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