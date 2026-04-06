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Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2884 views

In a written message on social media, Khamenei stated that Major General Majid Khademi joined a number of warriors and fighters ready to sacrifice their lives.

Iran's Supreme Leader made a rare public statement

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei made a rare statement, expressing condolences over the assassination of the head of intelligence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

In a written message on social media, Khamenei stated that Major General Majid Khademi joined a number of warriors and fighters ready to sacrifice their lives. Dozens of high-ranking Iranian leaders, including Khamenei's father, have been killed in Israeli strikes.

Israel states it will pursue Iran's new leader Mojtaba Khamenei17.03.26, 21:45 • 6374 views

The younger Khamenei has not appeared in public or made public statements since succeeding his father as supreme leader.

Israel claims to have eliminated IRGC intelligence chief in central Tehran06.04.26, 13:09 • 4060 views

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