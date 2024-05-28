Iran increases its uranium reserves - IAEA

Iran has further increased its stockpile of uranium enriched to almost weapons-grade, the latest attempt by Tehran to constantly put pressure on the international community. This is reported by the Associated Press, according to UNN.

A confidential report issued by the IAEA states that Iran is seeking the lifting of economic sanctions imposed on the country's controversial nuclear program in exchange for slowing it down.

This program, as well as all state issues in Iran, is under the leadership of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and it is likely that there will be no changes in it after the death of the country's president last week.

The article reports that as of May 11 , Iran has 142.1 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, which is 20.6 kilograms more than in the last report of the UN watchdog in 2017. Uranium enriched to 60% purity is only a short technical step away from the 90% weapons-grade level.

Iran's total enriched uranium reserves amount to 6201.3 kilograms, which is 675.8 kilograms more than in the previous IAEA report.

