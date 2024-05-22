Ukraine Calls on the IAEA to Strengthen Nuclear Safety Standards in the Face of Russian Aggression

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 83896 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107923 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150738 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154727 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250883 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148356 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226191 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113072 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 34271 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 32452 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66480 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 34750 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250881 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226190 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212242 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237973 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224742 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 83886 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 60655 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 66480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113014 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113903 views
Ukraine Calls on the IAEA to Strengthen Nuclear Safety Standards in the Face of Russian Aggression

Ukraine Calls on the IAEA to Strengthen Nuclear Safety Standards in the Face of Russian Aggression

 • 88977 views

Ukraine calls on the IAEA to strengthen nuclear safety standards to withstand armed conflicts and hold countries accountable for violations, as Russia's actions at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Sevastopol Research Reactor in Crimea have created unprecedented risks and amount to nuclear terrorism.

Ukraine has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to step up efforts to strengthen nuclear safety standards. This is stated in the statement of Ukraine, which was proclaimed at the "International IAEA Conference: Shaping the Future" by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, UNN reports.

Despite the progress we have made in nuclear safety and security, NPPs can become targets of armed aggression and illegal seizure. This happened to Ukraine twice: in 2014, when Crimea, where the Sevastopol Research Reactor is located, was annexed, and in 2022, when Russia illegally seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, Zaporizhzhya NPP. Such actions created unprecedented risks for nuclear safety and continue to create such risks every day 

- emphasized Svitlana Hrynchuk.

She noted that what is happening in Ukraine now is nuclear terrorism on the part of the Russian Federation. Russia is destroying thermal and hydroelectric power plants, power lines, transformers and other elements of the energy system, and nuclear energy remains the main source of energy for the country.

Director General of IAEA told about the results of inspections at Ukrainian NPPs20.05.24, 16:33 • 16616 views

Ukraine sees its future with nuclear energy, and we want to be sure that this future will be safe and reliable. Therefore, we call on the Agency to intensify its efforts and revise the nuclear safety standards in the direction of strengthening to ensure that countries' nuclear safety regimes are ready to withstand all possible circumstances, including armed conflict, and to ensure that countries are held accountable for their violations 

- she emphasized.

The time has come to transform the international nuclear safety system and international instruments to meet current challenges and threats and, to the extent possible, to take into account all future ones

 ," added Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The representative of Ukraine thanked the IAEA and the Member States for joining forces, assisting Ukraine and working within the Nuclear and Radiation Safety and Energy Security Working Groups to implement the provisions of the Peace Formula in Ukraine.

54 IAEA delegations called for holding Russia accountable for threats to Nuclear Security - Ministry of energy22.05.24, 16:09 • 20904 views

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
europeEurope
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine

