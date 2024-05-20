Director General of IAEA told about the results of inspections at Ukrainian NPPs

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found during the investigation that there was no leakage of nuclear materials at Ukrainian nuclear power plants, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on the occasion of the International Conference on Nuclear Safety 2024. UNN reports with reference to the IAEA press service .

According to Grossi, the IAEA is at the forefront of adapting nuclear safety to new challenges, including war. The seven principles of nuclear safety "provided crucial clarity during the war and are a testament to the adaptability of the IAEA and the safety regime," the director said.

As Grossi pointed out, the IAEA is constantly making efforts to support Ukraine, in particular through the constant presence of IAEA experts at all Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which is on the front line of the war.

Whenever there were allegations of a nuclear security breach, the IAEA conducted an impartial and scientific investigation. We established the facts that there was no leakage of nuclear material, clearing the military fog and defusing tensions - GAMATE director general said.

At the end of April , Raphael Grossi said that drone attacks on Zaporizhzhia NPP had stopped, but the situation at the plant remained unpredictable.