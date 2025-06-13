Iran confirms death of 6 nuclear scientists, claims Israeli strikes justify uranium enrichment and missile programs
Iran accuses Israel of attacks that killed nuclear scientists and hit a nuclear facility. Iran declares the need to continue the nuclear program.
Iran reported that at least six nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes Israel launched on the country. This is reported by Tasnim News Agency, writes UNN.
Details
"As a result of military strikes by the Israeli regime on Tehran, at least six Iranian nuclear scientists were killed," Tasnim reported.
According to Al Jazeera, Iran claims that Israel's attacks on Friday, which reportedly killed six nuclear scientists and hit a nuclear facility in Natanz, underscored the need for Iran to continue its uranium enrichment and missile development programs.
"You should not talk to such a predatory regime except in the language of force," the Iranian government said, referring to Israel.
"The world now better understands Iran's insistence on the right to enrichment, nuclear technology and missile power," Iran said in a statement.
Addition
On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a video message that Israel had struck nuclear targets in Iran and said the operation would last for many days.
Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It was noted that dozens of Israeli aircraft "completed the first phase", which included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear ones, in various regions of Iran.