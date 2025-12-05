Iran conducted large-scale military exercises in the Persian Gulf, launching cruise and ballistic missiles – media

Photo: Reuters

The naval forces of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted two-day military exercises in the Persian and Oman Gulfs, launching a massive barrage of ballistic and cruise missiles at a simulated target, demonstrating their readiness to counter external threats. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The IRGC exercises began on Thursday in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman. They emphasized increased readiness to work with artificial intelligence and the "unwavering spirit and resilience" of their sailors in confronting any threat.

State media reported a massive launch of Qadr 110, Qadr 380, and Qadr 360 cruise missiles, as well as 303 ballistic missiles, at targets in the Gulf of Oman. Drones also struck simulated enemy bases.

These naval maneuvers took place shortly after a 12-day air war between Israel and Iran in June, during which the US, along with Israel, struck Iran's nuclear facilities.

Earlier, Iran conducted anti-terrorist exercises in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes China, Russia, and India. According to the state television channel Press TV, the purpose of the exercises was to warn enemies that "any miscalculation will be met with a decisive response."

The West views Iran's ballistic missiles as a significant military threat to regional stability.

