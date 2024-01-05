Iran announces arrest of bombing suspects

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that a number of suspects have been arrested in connection with two deadly bombings in Iran for which "Islamic State" claimed responsibility, writes UNN citing Reuters.

Details

"The competent intelligence services of our country have found very good evidence regarding the elements involved in the terrorist bombings in Kerman and some of those involved in the incident have been arrested," he told state television without going into details.

Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi said, "Various people who supported or were linked to the incident have been arrested in five cities in five provinces. Details will be announced in the next few hours," the state news agency reported.

State television footage from a funeral in the city of Kerman, the site of Wednesday's bombings, the bloodiest such attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, showed crowds chanting "revenge, revenge.

"Islamic State" said Thursday that two of its members detonated explosive belts in a crowd gathered at the Suleimani memorial.

"We will find you wherever you are," Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Hossein Salami said at the funeral at the Imam Ali religious center in Kerman.

President Ebrahim Raisi said in a televised address that "our forces will decide for themselves where and when to act.

Supplement

About 100 people were killed in explosions at a memorial service for military commander Gen. Qassem Suleimani, who was killed in Iraq in 2020.

The explosions came amid tensions in the region, as Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip approached the three-month mark.