Iran and Pakistan agree to resume diplomatic relations after exchange of strikes

Pakistan said that Iranian Foreign Minister will visit the country next week. This was reported by UNN with reference to Al Arabiya.

Details

Iran and Pakistan announced on Monday the restoration of normal diplomatic relations,

According to a press release from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Pakistan's interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Iran's Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation.

After a telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the two sides agreed that the ambassadors of the two countries would return to their posts by January 26 - reads the joint press release.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir-Abdollahian also plans to visit Pakistan on January 29.

AddendumAddendum

Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran on Wednesday last week. This decision was made the day after a missile and drone attack by Iran against a "terrorist" group in Pakistan. In response , Pakistan fired on Balochistan in Iran on Thursday. But on Friday, both sides struck a more conciliatory tone and expressed their willingness to improve cooperation.

Recall

In Iran, a soldier opened fire on fellow soldiers, killing four and wounding eight others.

Also UNN reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is preparing to receive two guests. It is expected that on January 24, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi , who postponed his visit due to the terrorist attack in the city of Kerman, will arrive in Turkey, and on February 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey