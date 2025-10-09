Investigative actions against a prosecutor: the Prosecutor General's Office announced the risk of selective application of NABU and SAPO investigative mechanisms

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reacted to the investigative actions carried out by NABU and SAPO employees against a prosecutor of the PGO. It is noted that in the midst of the investigation into the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, actions are being taken against the prosecutor that raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity. This is stated by the PGO, which emphasizes that it expects the official provision of criminal proceedings materials from NABU and SAPO, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that another employee of the Prosecutor General's Office is mentioned in the same court ruling. His role, actions, and possible involvement in corrupt offenses are not specified in the ruling, nor is the justification for the search.

However, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, a search was conducted at his place of residence and workplace this morning, which ended without result — no items or documents of procedural significance were seized.

At the same time, the said prosecutor is part of a group of prosecutors investigating criminal proceedings, within which facts of possible illegal activities of NABU detectives are being investigated, including the head of one of the interregional departments of NABU detectives, Magamedrasulov, who is suspected of aiding the aggressor state (Part 1 of Article 14, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). By a strange coincidence, it is in the midst of this investigation that actions are being taken against the prosecutor that raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity. - states the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that in this context, there is a risk of conflict of interest and selective application of investigative mechanisms by NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors.

"This leaves serious questions about the true motives of the investigation and the impartiality of its participants," the PGO states.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes its commitment to the principles of transparency, legality, and legal certainty.

It is also noted that the Prosecutor General's Office does not support any forms of pressure on the process of politicization of criminal prosecution or "witch hunts," but remains consistently interested in objectively establishing the truth.

For proper response and adoption of balanced management decisions, the PGO expects the official provision of criminal proceedings materials from NABU and SAPO. This is necessary for conducting an internal audit in accordance with current legislation. In case of confirmation of reasonable suspicions and the availability of proper evidentiary basis, all measures provided by law will be taken. - states the Prosecutor General's Office.

Context

It is reported that under the procedural guidance of the SAPO prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers for allegedly inciting to provide $3,500,000 in undue benefit for closing a criminal proceeding being investigated by NABU detectives. The funds were allegedly to be transferred to SAPO prosecutors and HACC judges for making an appropriate decision.

Magamedrasulov's case

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding the Russian Federation.

The next day, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv sent Ruslan Magamedrasulov to custody.

The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov does not correspond to reality. The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen do not correspond to reality.

New evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was recently released.