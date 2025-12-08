Investigation to follow: Zelenskyy on drones moving along his plane's flight path as he headed to Ireland

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
07:50 PM • 430 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 3774 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 9486 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 15537 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18468 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25901 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30110 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29199 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17769 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30755 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 8382 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 6184 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 12499 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 6206 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6524 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6560 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30110 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29199 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30755 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38449 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 6306 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38451 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55812 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 66050 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66784 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
YouTube
TikTok
Social network

Investigation to follow: Zelenskyy on drones moving along his plane's flight path as he headed to Ireland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an investigation into unknown drones that moved along his plane's flight path to Ireland. Four military drones violated a restricted zone near Dublin Airport shortly after the President's plane landed.

Investigation to follow: Zelenskyy on drones moving along his plane's flight path as he headed to Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was aware of unknown drones moving along the flight path of his plane as he was heading to Ireland, noting that an appropriate investigation would be conducted, UNN reports.

Details

Ireland has indeed confirmed the drone story. There is nothing to comment on here. There will be an investigation. There were indeed drones. The question here is how this correlates with Chancellor Merz's words that the President needs to be careful.

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed. The drones reached the plane's flight path a few minutes after its landing, and their origin is being investigated by the police.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Technology
Republic of Ireland