Investigation to follow: Zelenskyy on drones moving along his plane's flight path as he headed to Ireland
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an investigation into unknown drones that moved along his plane's flight path to Ireland. Four military drones violated a restricted zone near Dublin Airport shortly after the President's plane landed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was aware of unknown drones moving along the flight path of his plane as he was heading to Ireland, noting that an appropriate investigation would be conducted, UNN reports.
Details
Ireland has indeed confirmed the drone story. There is nothing to comment on here. There will be an investigation. There were indeed drones. The question here is how this correlates with Chancellor Merz's words that the President needs to be careful.
Recall
Four unknown military drones violated the no-fly zone near Dublin Airport, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plane landed. The drones reached the plane's flight path a few minutes after its landing, and their origin is being investigated by the police.