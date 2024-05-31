Invaders shelled Ochakov in Mykolaiv region, no casualties

Tonight the invaders shelled Nikolayevshchina. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This is reported by the chairman of the Nikolaev RMA Vitaly Kim, reports UNN.

Details

According to District military administrations, tonight, at 31 at 01:50, the enemy launched artillery fire on the city of Ochakov in the Ochakov community of the Mykolaiv region. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Attack UAVs are moving in a north-westerly direction to Mykolaiv region