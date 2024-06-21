Invaders killed a resident of Kherson

A resident of Kherson was killed as a result of shelling by the Russian army - he received injuries incompatible with life. This was announced by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, reports UNN.

Russian troops killed a resident of Kherson. As a result of yesterday's enemy shelling of the city, a 33-year-old man received life-threatening injuries Prokudin said.

The chairman of the RMA also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

