NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

In Kherson region an enemy missile was shot down, due to Russian strikes there is a dead and wounded man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23332 views

Over the past day, several settlements in the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, as a result of which residential areas and an administrative building were damaged, one person was killed and another was injured, and the air defense forces destroyed a guided air missile.

In Kherson region an enemy missile was shot down, due to Russian strikes there is a dead and wounded man

In the Kherson region, over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, an administrative building was attacked, one person was killed and another was injured, and the air defense forces destroyed a guided aircraft missile. This was announced on Friday by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, Lviv, Zolotaya Balka, Dudchany, Mikhaylovka, Nikolaevka, Tyaginka, Belozerka, Poniatovka, Kamyshany, Novotyaginka, Ivanovka, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Gavrilovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

"The air defense forces over the territory of our region destroyed a guided aircraft missile," Prokudin said in Telegram.

the Russian military, according to his data, hit the administrative building; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 5 private houses were damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured," the head of the RMA said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Lviv
Kherson
