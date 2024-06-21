In Kherson region an enemy missile was shot down, due to Russian strikes there is a dead and wounded man

In the Kherson region, over the past day, 15 settlements, including Kherson, were subjected to enemy shelling and airstrikes, an administrative building was attacked, one person was killed and another was injured, and the air defense forces destroyed a guided aircraft missile. This was announced on Friday by the chairman of the Kherson RMA Alexander Prokudin, writes UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, Lviv, Zolotaya Balka, Dudchany, Mikhaylovka, Nikolaevka, Tyaginka, Belozerka, Poniatovka, Kamyshany, Novotyaginka, Ivanovka, Antonovka, Sadovoye, Gavrilovka and the city of Kherson were under enemy fire and airstrikes over the past day.

"The air defense forces over the territory of our region destroyed a guided aircraft missile," Prokudin said in Telegram.

the Russian military, according to his data, hit the administrative building; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, 5 private houses were damaged.

"Due to Russian aggression, 1 person was killed and 1 more was injured," the head of the RMA said.

Due to enemy shelling, Kherson was left without electricity