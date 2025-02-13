Invaders in the TOT of Ukraine introduce special passes for civilian cars - Resistance

Russian occupants are intensifying repressions against the civilian population of the TOT of Ukraine. Ukrainians need to have special passes to move around the territory. The Center of National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of this year, owners of cars, trucks, and special equipment have been forced to renew expired permits. If the document is damaged, contains errors, or the category of transport has changed, it must also be replaced.

Therefore, the Russian occupation administrations are deliberately introducing new forms of bureaucratic obstacles to strengthen counter-sabotage measures.

The occupiers are aware that the active network of the Ukrainian underground on the TOT is working smoothly, transmitting information about the movement of enemy troops, reporting changes in logistics routes and the equipment of new checkpoints, etc, - the resistance said in a statement.

The occupiers are trying to create new control mechanisms to complicate the work of the Ukrainian underground.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the Russian authorities have started large-scale inspections of local residents in the occupied territories. The occupiers are checking documents, phones, conducting searches, and collecting information about property and ties to Ukraine.