Invaders in the TOT of Ukraine introduce special passes for civilian cars - Resistance

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 32751 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74232 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112580 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 91688 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122073 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101989 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113176 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116810 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156731 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101317 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 78958 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50148 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102574 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78168 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112580 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122073 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156731 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147141 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179354 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 78168 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102574 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135542 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137407 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165493 views
Invaders in the TOT of Ukraine introduce special passes for civilian cars - Resistance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109818 views

Russian occupants require owners of vehicles in the TOT to renew special passes from the beginning of the year. New bureaucratic obstacles are being created to counter the Ukrainian underground.

Russian occupants are intensifying repressions against the civilian population of the TOT of Ukraine. Ukrainians need to have special passes to move around the territory. The Center of National Resistance, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of this year, owners of cars, trucks, and special equipment have been forced to renew expired permits. If the document is damaged, contains errors, or the category of transport has changed, it must also be replaced. 

Therefore, the Russian occupation administrations are deliberately introducing new forms of bureaucratic obstacles to strengthen counter-sabotage measures. 

The occupiers are aware that the active network of the Ukrainian underground on the TOT is working smoothly, transmitting information about the movement of enemy troops, reporting changes in logistics routes and the equipment of new checkpoints, etc,

- the resistance said in a statement.

The occupiers are trying to create new control mechanisms to complicate the work of the Ukrainian underground.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , the Russian authorities have started large-scale inspections of local residents in the occupied territories. The occupiers are checking documents, phones, conducting searches, and collecting information about property and ties to Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

