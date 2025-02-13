Invaders in the TOT of Ukraine introduce special passes for civilian cars - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupants require owners of vehicles in the TOT to renew special passes from the beginning of the year. New bureaucratic obstacles are being created to counter the Ukrainian underground.
Russian occupants are intensifying repressions against the civilian population of the TOT of Ukraine. Ukrainians need to have special passes to move around the territory. The Center of National Resistance, writes UNN.
Details
Since the beginning of this year, owners of cars, trucks, and special equipment have been forced to renew expired permits. If the document is damaged, contains errors, or the category of transport has changed, it must also be replaced.
Therefore, the Russian occupation administrations are deliberately introducing new forms of bureaucratic obstacles to strengthen counter-sabotage measures.
The occupiers are aware that the active network of the Ukrainian underground on the TOT is working smoothly, transmitting information about the movement of enemy troops, reporting changes in logistics routes and the equipment of new checkpoints, etc,
The occupiers are trying to create new control mechanisms to complicate the work of the Ukrainian underground.
Recall
As UNN previously reported , the Russian authorities have started large-scale inspections of local residents in the occupied territories. The occupiers are checking documents, phones, conducting searches, and collecting information about property and ties to Ukraine.