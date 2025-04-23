International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day: What else is celebrated on April 23

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 18544 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 38646 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70769 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 81784 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 102806 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 158121 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 120706 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226575 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119379 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85415 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

The White House has confirmed that Witkoff will meet with Putin again this week

April 22, 06:10 PM • 5194 views

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased to 11 due to a Russian drone attack

April 22, 06:12 PM • 10010 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims has increased to 38 - OVA

April 22, 06:58 PM • 3800 views

Explosions heard in Odesa - mayor

April 22, 07:56 PM • 3400 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 6198 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 43989 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 70767 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 65865 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 158120 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 127109 views
International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day: What else is celebrated on April 23

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

April 23 is School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day. Christians also celebrate Bright Wednesday and honor St. George the Victorious.

International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day: What else is celebrated on April 23

Today, April 23, marks International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day. Christians also celebrate Bright Wednesday and honor the memory of St. George the Victorious, reports UNN.

International Creator Day

On this day, content creators who influence people's lives are celebrated. This day was created to recognize and appreciate the positive impact of social content creators on our lives. They do this with their videos, inspiring, teaching, entertaining and providing comfort. Moreover, this day is dedicated to both world-renowned authors and beginners or creators for a narrow circle of users.

International Secretary's Day

This holiday is celebrated annually on the Wednesday of the last full week of April. This date is not official, but it is celebrated not only by secretaries, but also by all office employees. These include secretaries-referents, office managers, executive assistants, stenographers, clerks and employees of other professions, thanks to whose work the modern office functions.

World Laboratory Day

It is within the walls of laboratories that important inventions appear, scientific research is carried out, theories are considered and ideas are born. Any new product undergoes a whole series of laboratory tests before it is allowed for widespread public use. The first laboratory was founded in the 6th century BC. It was created by the great ancient Greek philosopher and scientist Pythagoras of Samos at his home.

School Bus Driver Day

The word "bus" comes from the Latin omnibus, meaning "for all". Buses became the first type of transport that was accessible to everyone. Today, they occupy an important place in the public transport system around the world. School buses are among the safest vehicles: their safety is 70% higher than that of other types of transport. They are specially designed to minimize the risk of injury while driving.

All-Ukrainian Psychologist's Day

Psychology is an applied and academic science that studies human behavior, psyche, and mental processes. Scientific psychology is constantly being improved. There is a system of theoretical, experimental, and methodological properties of cognition. The study of mental phenomena is the fundamental basis of modern psychology.

Due to psychology: how to support mental health in stressful conditions07.04.25, 11:51 • 171659 views

World Book and Copyright Day

Every year on April 23, people around the world participate in events to recognize the important role of books as a bridge that connects generations and cultures. On this day, UNESCO, together with international organizations representing publishers, booksellers and libraries, selects a city to become the World Book Capital for one year to lead various initiatives that support the momentum of the celebration of this day.

Bright Wednesday

Bright Wednesday is the third day after Easter. Bright Wednesday is part of Bright Week – the week that begins on Sunday's Easter celebration. Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, honoring His memory and rejoicing. This Wednesday is also called "Hail". On this day, it is forbidden to work in the field, otherwise the harvest could be destroyed by hail. This day is also known as "Khorovodnytsia". On Bright Wednesday, believers danced, had fun, danced round dances and sang songs.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious

On this day, April 23, Orthodox believers in Ukraine and many other countries celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious (the Dragon Slayer), or Yuriev Day. People pray to this saint for the health of their relatives and friends, and ask him for protection from enemies. Traditionally, people go to church on this day. Mothers ask George for protection for their sons who are serving in the army, fighting or are far from home.

In 2025, Ukrainians bought 456,000 Easter cakes for UAH 65 million - research data22.04.25, 20:15 • 6164 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society
UNESCO
Ukraine
