International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day: What else is celebrated on April 23

Today, April 23, marks International School Bus Driver Day and World Laboratory Day. Christians also celebrate Bright Wednesday and honor the memory of St. George the Victorious, reports UNN.

International Creator Day

On this day, content creators who influence people's lives are celebrated. This day was created to recognize and appreciate the positive impact of social content creators on our lives. They do this with their videos, inspiring, teaching, entertaining and providing comfort. Moreover, this day is dedicated to both world-renowned authors and beginners or creators for a narrow circle of users.

International Secretary's Day

This holiday is celebrated annually on the Wednesday of the last full week of April. This date is not official, but it is celebrated not only by secretaries, but also by all office employees. These include secretaries-referents, office managers, executive assistants, stenographers, clerks and employees of other professions, thanks to whose work the modern office functions.

World Laboratory Day

It is within the walls of laboratories that important inventions appear, scientific research is carried out, theories are considered and ideas are born. Any new product undergoes a whole series of laboratory tests before it is allowed for widespread public use. The first laboratory was founded in the 6th century BC. It was created by the great ancient Greek philosopher and scientist Pythagoras of Samos at his home.

School Bus Driver Day

The word "bus" comes from the Latin omnibus, meaning "for all". Buses became the first type of transport that was accessible to everyone. Today, they occupy an important place in the public transport system around the world. School buses are among the safest vehicles: their safety is 70% higher than that of other types of transport. They are specially designed to minimize the risk of injury while driving.

All-Ukrainian Psychologist's Day

Psychology is an applied and academic science that studies human behavior, psyche, and mental processes. Scientific psychology is constantly being improved. There is a system of theoretical, experimental, and methodological properties of cognition. The study of mental phenomena is the fundamental basis of modern psychology.

World Book and Copyright Day

Every year on April 23, people around the world participate in events to recognize the important role of books as a bridge that connects generations and cultures. On this day, UNESCO, together with international organizations representing publishers, booksellers and libraries, selects a city to become the World Book Capital for one year to lead various initiatives that support the momentum of the celebration of this day.

Bright Wednesday

Bright Wednesday is the third day after Easter. Bright Wednesday is part of Bright Week – the week that begins on Sunday's Easter celebration. Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, honoring His memory and rejoicing. This Wednesday is also called "Hail". On this day, it is forbidden to work in the field, otherwise the harvest could be destroyed by hail. This day is also known as "Khorovodnytsia". On Bright Wednesday, believers danced, had fun, danced round dances and sang songs.

Day of Remembrance of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious

On this day, April 23, Orthodox believers in Ukraine and many other countries celebrate the Day of Remembrance of the Holy Great Martyr George the Victorious (the Dragon Slayer), or Yuriev Day. People pray to this saint for the health of their relatives and friends, and ask him for protection from enemies. Traditionally, people go to church on this day. Mothers ask George for protection for their sons who are serving in the army, fighting or are far from home.

