International Register of Damages: Six more categories of Ukrainians will be able to receive assistance

Soon, more Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression will be able to apply to the International Register of Damages. Six more categories of citizens will be able to submit applications for compensation. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, writes UNN.

We are expanding the Register of Damages — six new categories will soon appear in "Diia" - the message says.

The agency emphasized that every day of war means new losses, new pain, new ruined lives. Therefore, it is important that everyone who suffered from the aggressor's actions submits a statement about the damage caused.

Accordingly, the government approved six new categories for the international Register of Damages in "Diia".

Soon, Ukrainians who have experienced the following will be able to record the crimes of the Russian Federation:

forced displacement outside Ukraine;

forced displacement or deportation of children;

forced displacement or deportation of adults;

loss of housing or place of residence;

loss of paid employment;

loss of private entrepreneurship.

"We will additionally inform you when submitting applications in "Diia" becomes available for each of these categories. Stay tuned," the Ministry of Digital Transformation added.

