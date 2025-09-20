$41.250.05
September 19, 06:48 PM • 12206 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 22098 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 20219 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 24792 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 38216 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 25593 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 33045 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38610 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 61254 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47999 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
International Red Panda Day and Surgeon's Day: what else is celebrated on September 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

September 20 marks International Red Panda Day, World Gynecologic Oncology Day, Pharmacist's Day of Ukraine, World Juice Day, and Surgeon's Day. Also on this day, the memory of the holy martyrs Michael of Chernihiv and his boyar Theodore is honored.

International Red Panda Day and Surgeon's Day: what else is celebrated on September 20

Today, September 20, marks International Red Panda Day and Surgeon's Day, intended to honor people who fight for human lives every day, especially during wartime, writes UNN.

International Red Panda Day

International Red Panda Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September. Its goal is to draw attention to the conservation of these endangered animals. Today, these animals suffer from habitat destruction, poaching, and other threats related to human activity.

The initiative was launched in 2010 by the Red Panda Network. On this day, zoos, environmental organizations, and educational institutions in various countries around the world conduct educational campaigns and fundraising to protect the red panda, encouraging people to join in the conservation of this species.

A wild wolf lived in an apartment in the middle of Kyiv for two years. 07.06.25, 18:43 • 10311 views

World Gynecologic Oncology Day

September 20 marks World Gynecologic Oncology Awareness Day. The initiative was founded in 2019 to remind women that taking care of their own health can save lives.

More than 1 million cases of cervical, ovarian, endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancer are diagnosed each year. The problem is that most cases are detected too late. Therefore, it is important to pay close attention to the appearance of symptoms to react in time, as early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

Alarming symptoms usually include: irregular bleeding, abdominal or pelvic pain, unusual discharge, bloating, sudden weight loss, and constant fatigue.

Day of the Pharmaceutical Worker of Ukraine

Pharmacist's Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September. The holiday was established by Presidential Decree in 1999 and unites more than 350,000 industry workers worldwide.

Pharmacists and provisors help select safe medicines, advise on analogues, control the quality of drugs, and make treatment effective. On the professional holiday, celebrations, presentations of new drugs, promotions in pharmacies, and free diagnostic events are usually held.

Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctors12.09.25, 20:22 • 79239 views

World Juice Day

In 2010, the International Federation of Fruit Juice Producers (IFU) launched World Juice Day to promote fruit drinks and a healthy lifestyle. Turkey, Spain, and Poland were the first to support the initiative. In Ukraine, the holiday is celebrated on the third Saturday of September, and this year it falls on the 20th. An exotic fruit divided into three parts was chosen as the symbol, representing the diversity of juices in the world.

The first celebration in Kyiv was a record-breaker. Tetra Pak and Sandora companies held a free event on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, during which visitors drank 18,877 glasses of juice, setting a record.

Currently, on this day, some restaurants, cafes, and pizzerias hold promotions where everyone can get a glass or package of their favorite juice as a gift with their main order.

Surgeon's Day

The third Saturday of September in Ukraine is dedicated to people of one of the most important and difficult professions - surgeons. These are doctors who bring patients back to life every day.

The first recorded mention of surgical interventions dates back to the 6th century AD, when barbers performed operations. Those interventions were elementary, but at the same time extremely painful - patients had to be held down tightly, as anesthesia was not yet known. The situation changed dramatically in the 19th century with the advent of anesthesia. This breakthrough was the starting point for the rapid development of modern surgery.

Today, thanks to high technologies, surgeons perform the most complex interventions - from brain and eye operations to organ and tissue transplantation. Their work requires not only professional skill, but also great courage, because someone's life depends on every movement.

Day of the Holy Martyrs Michael of Chernihiv and his boyar Fedor

On September 20, we commemorate Prince Michael Vsevolodovich of Chernihiv and his faithful boyar Fedor, who suffered a martyr's death in the camp of Khan Batu in 1246. They refused to undergo pagan rituals, remaining faithful to Christ and their faith.

They were canonized in the 13th century, and their cult spread throughout Rus'. Veneration of their relics became an integral part of church tradition.

Pope Leo XIV suspends reforms in the Catholic Church - Media18.09.25, 11:09 • 3310 views

Alona Utkina

Society
charity
Ukraine