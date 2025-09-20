International Red Panda Day and Surgeon's Day: what else is celebrated on September 20

Today, September 20, marks International Red Panda Day and Surgeon's Day, intended to honor people who fight for human lives every day, especially during wartime, writes UNN.

International Red Panda Day

International Red Panda Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September. Its goal is to draw attention to the conservation of these endangered animals. Today, these animals suffer from habitat destruction, poaching, and other threats related to human activity.

The initiative was launched in 2010 by the Red Panda Network. On this day, zoos, environmental organizations, and educational institutions in various countries around the world conduct educational campaigns and fundraising to protect the red panda, encouraging people to join in the conservation of this species.

World Gynecologic Oncology Day

September 20 marks World Gynecologic Oncology Awareness Day. The initiative was founded in 2019 to remind women that taking care of their own health can save lives.

More than 1 million cases of cervical, ovarian, endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancer are diagnosed each year. The problem is that most cases are detected too late. Therefore, it is important to pay close attention to the appearance of symptoms to react in time, as early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment.

Alarming symptoms usually include: irregular bleeding, abdominal or pelvic pain, unusual discharge, bloating, sudden weight loss, and constant fatigue.

Day of the Pharmaceutical Worker of Ukraine

Pharmacist's Day in Ukraine is celebrated annually on the third Saturday of September. The holiday was established by Presidential Decree in 1999 and unites more than 350,000 industry workers worldwide.

Pharmacists and provisors help select safe medicines, advise on analogues, control the quality of drugs, and make treatment effective. On the professional holiday, celebrations, presentations of new drugs, promotions in pharmacies, and free diagnostic events are usually held.

World Juice Day

In 2010, the International Federation of Fruit Juice Producers (IFU) launched World Juice Day to promote fruit drinks and a healthy lifestyle. Turkey, Spain, and Poland were the first to support the initiative. In Ukraine, the holiday is celebrated on the third Saturday of September, and this year it falls on the 20th. An exotic fruit divided into three parts was chosen as the symbol, representing the diversity of juices in the world.

The first celebration in Kyiv was a record-breaker. Tetra Pak and Sandora companies held a free event on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, during which visitors drank 18,877 glasses of juice, setting a record.

Currently, on this day, some restaurants, cafes, and pizzerias hold promotions where everyone can get a glass or package of their favorite juice as a gift with their main order.

Surgeon's Day

The third Saturday of September in Ukraine is dedicated to people of one of the most important and difficult professions - surgeons. These are doctors who bring patients back to life every day.

The first recorded mention of surgical interventions dates back to the 6th century AD, when barbers performed operations. Those interventions were elementary, but at the same time extremely painful - patients had to be held down tightly, as anesthesia was not yet known. The situation changed dramatically in the 19th century with the advent of anesthesia. This breakthrough was the starting point for the rapid development of modern surgery.

Today, thanks to high technologies, surgeons perform the most complex interventions - from brain and eye operations to organ and tissue transplantation. Their work requires not only professional skill, but also great courage, because someone's life depends on every movement.

Day of the Holy Martyrs Michael of Chernihiv and his boyar Fedor

On September 20, we commemorate Prince Michael Vsevolodovich of Chernihiv and his faithful boyar Fedor, who suffered a martyr's death in the camp of Khan Batu in 1246. They refused to undergo pagan rituals, remaining faithful to Christ and their faith.

They were canonized in the 13th century, and their cult spread throughout Rus'. Veneration of their relics became an integral part of church tradition.

