International Kebab Day: 5 classic recipes for a perfect weekend

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 8848 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 19396 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
07:47 AM • 23706 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
06:48 AM • 25454 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
06:21 AM • 25216 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 21773 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
July 11, 02:07 AM • 22132 views
Trump prepares "important statement" on Russia amid lack of progress in negotiations
July 10, 04:18 PM • 27770 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134045 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140824 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4m/s
41%
747mm
Popular news
Morning explosion in Kharkiv: the enemy attacks the city with kamikaze dronesJuly 11, 02:42 AM • 28981 views
Attack on Kharkiv with "Shaheds": residential buildings and medical facility hitJuly 11, 03:12 AM • 33777 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 44901 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - source07:56 AM • 14695 views
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9272 views
Publications
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 45110 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 96667 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 134045 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 140824 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 123271 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani announced his return after health issues09:16 AM • 9498 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 35068 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 176949 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 303877 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 480599 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

International Kebab Day: 5 classic recipes for a perfect weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

July 11 marks International Kebab Day. UNN has prepared a collection of five kebab recipes, including pork, chicken, lamb, vegetable, and fish, for a delicious weekend.

International Kebab Day: 5 classic recipes for a perfect weekend

Today, July 11, marks International Barbecue Day. The consumption of this popular meat (and not only) dish has long turned into a kind of subculture in Ukrainian society. So, UNN has prepared a collection of barbecue recipes to spend the upcoming weekend deliciously. 

Classic pork shashlik

Ingredients

  • Pork (neck or shoulder) - 1.5 kg;
    • Onions - 4 pcs.;
      • Salt - 1.5 tsp.;
        • Ground black pepper - 1 tsp.;
          • Vinegar (9%) - 2 tbsp.;-
            • Water - 100 ml

              Preparation

              1. Cut the meat into cubes measuring 4–5 cm. Cut the onion into rings, lightly mash with your hands to release the juice.
                1. Mix the meat with the onion, add salt, pepper, vinegar, and water. Mix and leave to marinate in the refrigerator for 4–6 hours.
                  1. Skewer the meat, grill on the mangal for 15–20 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with lavash, fresh vegetables, and herbs.

                    Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 3200 views

                    Chicken shashlik in kefir

                      Ingredients

                    • Chicken fillet or thighs - 1.2 kg;
                      • Kefir (2.5%) - 500 ml;
                        • Garlic - 3 cloves;
                          • Sweet paprika - 1 tbsp.;
                            • Salt - 1 tsp.;
                              • Dried basil - 1 tsp.

                                Preparation

                                1. Cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces. Mince the garlic, mix with kefir, add paprika, salt, and basil.
                                  1. Pour the marinade over the meat, mix, and leave for 2–3 hours in a cool place. Skewer or place on a grill, cook for 10–15 minutes, turning.
                                    1. Serve with a yogurt-based sauce and fresh herbs.

                                      Lamb shashlik with pomegranate juice

                                      Ingredients

                                      • Lamb (ribs or shoulder) - 1.5 kg;
                                        • Pomegranate juice (natural) - 300 ml;
                                          • Onions - 3 pcs.;
                                            • Ground coriander - 1 tsp.;
                                              • Salt - 1.5 tsp.;
                                                • Black pepper - 0.5 tsp.

                                                  Preparation

                                                  1. Cut the lamb into large pieces, and the onion into half-rings. Mix the meat with the onion, add pomegranate juice, coriander, salt, and pepper. Marinate for 6–8 hours in the refrigerator.
                                                    1. Skewer, grill on the mangal for 20–25 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with adjika and grilled vegetables.

                                                      Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now04.07.25, 16:53 • 1000 views

                                                      Vegetable shashlik with soy marinade

                                                      Ingredients

                                                      • Bell pepper - 2 pcs.;
                                                        • Zucchini - 2 pcs.;
                                                          • Mushrooms - 300 g;
                                                            • Cherry tomatoes - 200 g;
                                                              • Soy sauce - 100 ml;
                                                                • Olive oil - 3 tbsp.;
                                                                  • Garlic - 2 cloves;
                                                                    • Honey - 1 tbsp.

                                                                      Preparation

                                                                      1. Cut vegetables into large pieces, leave mushrooms whole or cut in half. Mix soy sauce, olive oil, minced garlic, and honey. Marinate vegetables for 30–40 minutes.
                                                                        1. Skewer vegetables, alternating them. Grill on the mangal for 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally.
                                                                          1. Serve as a side dish to meat shashlik or as a separate dish.

                                                                            Fish shashlik in lemon marinade

                                                                            Ingredients

                                                                            • Salmon or trout (fillet) - 1 kg;
                                                                              • Lemon - 1 pc.;
                                                                                • Olive oil - 4 tbsp.;
                                                                                  • Salt - 1 tsp.;
                                                                                    • Dried rosemary - 1 tsp.;
                                                                                      • Ground black pepper - 0.5 tsp.

                                                                                        Preparation

                                                                                        1. Cut fish into 3–4 cm cubes. Mix the juice of one lemon, olive oil, salt, rosemary, and pepper. Marinate fish for 30 minutes.
                                                                                          1. Skewer fish pieces or place on a grill. Grill on the mangal for 8–10 minutes, turning carefully.
                                                                                            1. Serve with lemon wedges and herbs.

                                                                                              Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat07.07.25, 17:20 • 198715 views

                                                                                              Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                              Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                                              Life hackCulinary
                                                                                              Tesla
                                                                                              $
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              .
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              S&P 500
                                                                                              $
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              ,
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              Brent Oil
                                                                                              $
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              .
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              Gold
                                                                                              $
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              ,
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              Gas TTF
                                                                                              $
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              .
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              0
                                                                                              1
                                                                                              2
                                                                                              3
                                                                                              4
                                                                                              5
                                                                                              6
                                                                                              7
                                                                                              8
                                                                                              9