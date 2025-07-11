International Kebab Day: 5 classic recipes for a perfect weekend
Kyiv • UNN
July 11 marks International Kebab Day. UNN has prepared a collection of five kebab recipes, including pork, chicken, lamb, vegetable, and fish, for a delicious weekend.
Today, July 11, marks International Barbecue Day. The consumption of this popular meat (and not only) dish has long turned into a kind of subculture in Ukrainian society. So, UNN has prepared a collection of barbecue recipes to spend the upcoming weekend deliciously.
Classic pork shashlik
Ingredients
- Pork (neck or shoulder) - 1.5 kg;
- Onions - 4 pcs.;
- Salt - 1.5 tsp.;
- Ground black pepper - 1 tsp.;
- Vinegar (9%) - 2 tbsp.;-
- Water - 100 ml
Preparation
- Cut the meat into cubes measuring 4–5 cm. Cut the onion into rings, lightly mash with your hands to release the juice.
- Mix the meat with the onion, add salt, pepper, vinegar, and water. Mix and leave to marinate in the refrigerator for 4–6 hours.
- Skewer the meat, grill on the mangal for 15–20 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with lavash, fresh vegetables, and herbs.
Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 3200 views
Chicken shashlik in kefir
Ingredients
- Chicken fillet or thighs - 1.2 kg;
- Kefir (2.5%) - 500 ml;
- Garlic - 3 cloves;
- Sweet paprika - 1 tbsp.;
- Salt - 1 tsp.;
- Dried basil - 1 tsp.
Preparation
- Cut the chicken into medium-sized pieces. Mince the garlic, mix with kefir, add paprika, salt, and basil.
- Pour the marinade over the meat, mix, and leave for 2–3 hours in a cool place. Skewer or place on a grill, cook for 10–15 minutes, turning.
- Serve with a yogurt-based sauce and fresh herbs.
Lamb shashlik with pomegranate juice
Ingredients
- Lamb (ribs or shoulder) - 1.5 kg;
- Pomegranate juice (natural) - 300 ml;
- Onions - 3 pcs.;
- Ground coriander - 1 tsp.;
- Salt - 1.5 tsp.;
- Black pepper - 0.5 tsp.
Preparation
- Cut the lamb into large pieces, and the onion into half-rings. Mix the meat with the onion, add pomegranate juice, coriander, salt, and pepper. Marinate for 6–8 hours in the refrigerator.
- Skewer, grill on the mangal for 20–25 minutes, turning occasionally. Serve with adjika and grilled vegetables.
Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now04.07.25, 16:53 • 1000 views
Vegetable shashlik with soy marinade
Ingredients
- Bell pepper - 2 pcs.;
- Zucchini - 2 pcs.;
- Mushrooms - 300 g;
- Cherry tomatoes - 200 g;
- Soy sauce - 100 ml;
- Olive oil - 3 tbsp.;
- Garlic - 2 cloves;
- Honey - 1 tbsp.
Preparation
- Cut vegetables into large pieces, leave mushrooms whole or cut in half. Mix soy sauce, olive oil, minced garlic, and honey. Marinate vegetables for 30–40 minutes.
- Skewer vegetables, alternating them. Grill on the mangal for 8–10 minutes, turning occasionally.
- Serve as a side dish to meat shashlik or as a separate dish.
Fish shashlik in lemon marinade
Ingredients
- Salmon or trout (fillet) - 1 kg;
- Lemon - 1 pc.;
- Olive oil - 4 tbsp.;
- Salt - 1 tsp.;
- Dried rosemary - 1 tsp.;
- Ground black pepper - 0.5 tsp.
Preparation
- Cut fish into 3–4 cm cubes. Mix the juice of one lemon, olive oil, salt, rosemary, and pepper. Marinate fish for 30 minutes.
- Skewer fish pieces or place on a grill. Grill on the mangal for 8–10 minutes, turning carefully.
- Serve with lemon wedges and herbs.
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat07.07.25, 17:20 • 198715 views