International experts will help select the new composition of the Accounting Chamber: who are the candidates

The Ukrainian government has received official proposals from international partners regarding candidates for the advisory group of experts who will select new members of the Accounting Chamber. This was reported by People's Deputy Roksolana Pidlasa on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

A few days ago, the Government received proposals from international organizations regarding three experts for the advisory group of experts (AGE), which will select candidates for the positions of new members of the Accounting Chamber... - the post says.

The international community proposes the following three candidates for the advisory group:

Igors Ludboržs, Latvia, Member of the European Court of Auditors, certified auditor since 1994.

Pascal Mounier, France, Senior Auditor of the Court of Accounts. He has 24 years of audit experience.

Lee Summerfield, United Kingdom, Director at the National Audit Office. He has 25 years of experience in auditing government programs, including in the defense sector.

Financial support from the USA in 2022-2024 was used in accordance with the agreements - Accounting Chamber

According to the information, the advisory group of experts will consist of 6 people, three international experts and three from the Verkhovna Rada with the prevailing right to vote for international experts.

It is expected that today or this week the Government will officially submit proposals from international experts to the Verkhovna Rada - writes the deputy.

The procedure for launching the competition is as follows:

The Budget Committee prepares a resolution on the composition of the AGE (one week from the date of official receipt of the letter from the Government);

The Parliament elects Ukrainian experts by rating vote;

The Parliament approves the resolution on the composition of the AGE (we hope that stages 2 and 3 will take place next plenary week, we will not have time this week);

Acceptance of documents from candidates for membership in the Accounting Chamber begins (one week from the date of voting in the Rada and lasts 30 days).

The Cabinet approved the report on the execution of the 2024 state budget