International auditors have noted many years of red tape in NABU and HACC

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 37942 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 43444 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 68385 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 159674 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 206892 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 128419 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 359245 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179552 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148459 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197348 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+18°
2.1m/s
45%
A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 23271 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 35332 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 42053 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48002 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 31559 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 37942 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 32540 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 43444 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 48925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 68385 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 9082 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 31223 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 33305 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 46546 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 54416 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

International auditors have noted many years of red tape in NABU and HACC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 217482 views

Investigations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine against high-ranking officials often last for years, forcing suspects to live with significant restrictions despite the lack of proof of their guilt, while the High Anti-Corruption Court struggles to hear cases within the statute of limitations due to delays by the NABU and prosecutors.

International auditors have noted many years of red tape in NABU and HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court has been considering cases against high-ranking officials for years, and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine can investigate them for decades. But all this time, suspects, whose guilt may not be proven in the end, have to live with significant restrictions, UNN writes .

Details

Foreign experts who audited the NABU's activities in 2021-2023 stated in their report that the detectives' performance is negatively affected by the length of time it takes for court proceedings to be considered by the HACC. Therefore, to optimize the work of the anti-corruption court, the auditors recommend increasing the number of judges.

However, will the increase in the number of judges actually affect the efficiency of NABU investigations? After all, detectives have long been "famous" for high-profile exposés of high-ranking officials, but sometimes it takes them ten years to prove their "exposure.

The criminal proceedings against the former head of Energomerezha, Dmytro Kriuchkov, which detectives have been investigating for almost 10 years, are illustrative. It would be all right, but all this time Kryuchkov has been forced to live with significant restrictions that have already negatively affected his lifestyle and private business.

At the same time, the HACC has also repeatedly complained that the NABU and the SAPO delay the investigation, which results in judges having to consider cases in a very short time.

I understand that there are a lot of cases, they are mostly complex and voluminous. However, there are caseswhere there is very little time left for the court to consider the case within the general statute of limitations for bringing to justice. If we recall the cases of false declaration, it was very difficult to consider them within such a time limit, and in some cases impossible. For example, the statute of limitations for bringing to liability expires in March, and the case is sent to court in early March. That is, the pre-trial investigation took months, and the judicial panel is supposed to consider it in two to three weeks,

- said Vira Mykhailenko, Head of the HACCU.

And, as practice shows, the duration of an anti-corruption investigation does not affect its quality, as the NABU's "high-profile" cases against high-ranking officials have repeatedly fallen apart in court.

A good example is the criminal proceedings against former Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan. However, both cases collapsed in court. As Volodymyr Omelian himself noted in an interview with UNN , the NABU criminal proceedings caused him significant reputational and financial damage. For many years, he has been mentioned in NABU reports as a minister against whom criminal proceedings have been opened, which has led to problems with banking institutions, among other things.

However, the NABU and the SAPO did not officially apologize to the former minister for the illegal criminal prosecution and damage to his business reputation. This was done only by individual detectives in private conversations.

Add

One of the recent "high-profile" cases that NABU has been investigating for five years is the case against the former Minister of Agrarian Policy Mykola Solskyi. According to the investigation, Solskyi allegedly seized land plots in Sumy region that allegedly belonged to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences.

However, as it turned out later, neither he, nor his family or affiliates have such land. However, ATO participants, who have been granted the right to privatize them, do. The NABU refused to specify what exactly Solsky had seized . Moreover, the detectives tried to "leak" the examinationthat they themselves had ordered and which, apparently, was supposed to testify to Solsky's innocence. However, the public accusations had their effect - Solsky resigned from his post as minister.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
