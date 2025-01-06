Interesting LEGO franchises: a journey through different worlds.

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47117 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146567 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134548 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133809 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110575 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163748 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130091 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128792 views
05:55 PM • 33435 views
06:08 PM • 95432 views
06:35 PM • 101553 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146567 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170671 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163748 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 191508 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 180738 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 128792 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 130091 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 142734 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 134367 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 151568 views
Interesting LEGO franchises: a journey through different worlds

Interesting LEGO franchises: a journey through different worlds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20820 views

Interesting LEGO franchises: a journey through different worlds.

LEGO is more than just a construction set. It is a space of endless imagination, where each brick helps to create your own universe. Through collaboration with various franchises, LEGO opens the door to worlds of magic, adventure, superheroes, and even dinosaurs. Let's take a fascinating journey through these amazing stories!

Classic LEGO franchises

LEGO City with https://eva.ua/ua/13578/konstruktory-lego/ has been inspiring young architects for decades. Creating a cityscape, building fire stations, hospitals or airports - all this allows a child to feel like a part of a real metropolis. And LEGO Technic takes the game to a new level with sophisticated mechanisms that help to understand the basics of engineering. For creative experimenters, there is LEGO Creator, a series that allows you to build three different models from one set.

Franchises based on movies and TV series

One of the most famous collections is LEGO Star Wars. It allows you not only to build iconic ships, such as the Millennium Falcon, but also to immerse yourself in epic battles on a galactic scale. For fans of magic, there is LEGO Harry Potter, where you can recreate Hogwarts, collect wizards, and act out scenes from your favorite movies. Superheroes come to life in LEGO Marvel and DC sets. From Batman to the Avengers, everyone will find their favorite character here.

Image

LEGO game franchises

LEGO has long crossed the line between physical construction sets and interactive games, creating unique products that combine play in the real and virtual world. The LEGO Super Mario series has become revolutionary thanks to the interactive figure of the main character that reacts to special blocks. It is a great combination of traditional play and modern technology that inspires children to be creative and immerse themselves in the world of Mario.

LEGO Minecraft literally brings the pixelated world of the iconic game to life. Thanks to the sets, you can recreate iconic locations from the game, such as mines, farms or villages, adding a physical dimension to the game. Children can build pixelated structures with their own hands and then use them for new game scenarios. It's a unique way to combine digital play with real-life creativity.

Image

The role of LEGO in the development of children's creativity

LEGO is not just a game, but a powerful tool for developing imagination, thinking and skills that are useful for children and adults. In particular, by assembling structures, kids understand how shape, structure, and balance work. This helps to form an understanding of three-dimensional space. LEGO helps to create your own worlds. Instead of following instructions, boys and girls can build something of their own, showing a unique approach to solving problems.

LEGO is a bridge between fantasy and reality. With a huge selection of franchises, everyone will find something to their liking. Choose your favorite theme, pick up the bricks, and create something unique and extraordinary!

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

