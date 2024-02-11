Intelligence confirms use of Russian Starlink at the front: interception of conversation

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66253 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117102 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122171 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164961 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267107 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176776 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166822 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237319 views

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 64074 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99912 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61352 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32525 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42700 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267107 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237319 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222665 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248124 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234312 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117102 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100192 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117161 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117814 views
Intelligence confirms use of Russian Starlink at the front: interception of conversation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62267 views

Ukrainian intelligence confirms that Russian troops are using Starlink satellite terminals at the front to access the Internet.

Ukrainian intelligence confirms the occupiers' use of Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.

To establish Internet access, terminals were installed, for example, in the units of the 83rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

UNN reports this with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.   

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirms the use of Starlink satellite communication systems by Russian occupants at the front. Radio interception of the invaders' conversation shows that Starlink terminals were installed, for example, in the units of the 83rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces to establish access to the Internet

- the GUR informs.

It is reported that the occupation forces of the 83rd air assault brigade of the terrorist Russia are operating in Donetsk region near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.   

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that footage of the Russian military using Starlink terminals in the occupied territories was being shared on social media . The terminals can be purchased through third countries and transferred to Russia. At the same time, SpaceX emphasizes that the company does not do business with the Russian government or its military. 

Anna Murashko

War
spacexSpaceX
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

Contact us about advertising