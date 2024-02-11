Intelligence confirms use of Russian Starlink at the front: interception of conversation

Ukrainian intelligence confirms the occupiers' use of Starlink satellite communication terminals at the front.

To establish Internet access, terminals were installed, for example, in the units of the 83rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces.

UNN reports this with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is reported that the occupation forces of the 83rd air assault brigade of the terrorist Russia are operating in Donetsk region near Klishchiyivka and Andriivka.

Earlier, it was reported that footage of the Russian military using Starlink terminals in the occupied territories was being shared on social media . The terminals can be purchased through third countries and transferred to Russia. At the same time, SpaceX emphasizes that the company does not do business with the Russian government or its military.