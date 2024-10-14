Institute of National Memory supports renaming kopecks into steps
The Head of the UINP supported the NBU's initiative to rename kopiykas into shahs. This will contribute to de-russification and revival of national traditions in Ukraine's money circulation.
Changing the names of banknotes and returning to circulation of change coins called "shag" will help distance Ukraine from the common historical past with the russians. Anton Drobovych, the head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory, wrote about this in Feixiuq, UNN reports.
This contributes to the main cultural message of our time - "Away from moscow". We really don't want to have anything to do with those aggressive neighbors on the planet, and if history and cultural facts also contribute to this, then everything is on our side in the issue of changing the names of banknotes
He reminded us that the name "shahs" is not new to Ukraine. In particular, this was the name of the change coins during the existence of the Ukrainian People's Republic in the early 20th century.
He also believes that such a decision will have a significant cultural impact on the future if the denomination is eventually carried out and coins of all denominations are returned to use. In addition, he noted that the renaming will not burden the budget, as the National Bank expects to gradually replace old coins with new ones and introduce "steps" as the "kopiykas" wear out.
