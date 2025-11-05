ukenru
Instead of Moscow's penny symbols - Ukraine's historical small change: Pyshnyi on the return of the "shah"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

By the end of 2025, old kopecks in Ukraine will be replaced with new small change coins called "shah". The National Bank promises that the innovation will not cause additional costs.

Instead of Moscow's penny symbols - Ukraine's historical small change: Pyshnyi on the return of the "shah"

Ukraine plans to replace kopecks with coins of a different name – "shah" – by the end of 2025. The goal is to get rid of the symbol of Moscow's former dominance. This was stated by the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi.

UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Ukraine will rename the kopeck to "shah" in order to get rid of the symbol of former Russian dominance. As the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, hopes, this replacement will be completed in 2025.

We must finally complete... the monetary reform and get rid of any connection with Moscow. Because we have our own (name). And it's time to finally bring it back

- Pyshnyi said in an interview with Reuters.

It is indicated that the new coins, under the historical Ukrainian name "shah", will mark another step in the opposite direction from Russia, almost four years after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Some critics question the advisability of issuing the coin at a time when the military budget is already strained. According to Pyshnyi, the innovation will not entail additional costs, noting that

The only coin currently in circulation, which is equal to 50 "shah", will be gradually replaced

- the head of the National Bank told Reuters.

Ukraine introduced the hryvnia in 1996, five years after gaining independence from the Soviet Union, minting its own coins but retaining the former Soviet name "kopeck" in Ukrainian.

Recall

A bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada to rename Ukrainian coins from "kopeck" to "shah". This is intended to restore historical justice and de-Sovietize monetary circulation.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Finance
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Bank of Ukraine
Reuters
Andriy Pyshnyi
Ukraine