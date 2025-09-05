Instagram blogger Rusolochka XL fined almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

Last month, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration" and shared a story about her alleged significant winnings. As it turned out, the story was fabricated, and the State Gambling Commission PlayCity fined the woman for promoting illegal gambling business, reports UNN.

Details

In August, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her Stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration," talked about her alleged personal winnings, and added a link to a casino website. This is a classic example of manipulative advertising with a call to gamble. During the check, we found out that the blogger is not even registered as a player in the online casino she advertises. That is, her "winning story" was fabricated, and the content itself was created to promote an illegal gambling business. - the message says.

For this, the Agency "imposed a fine of ₴4.8 million - 600 minimum wages."

Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented