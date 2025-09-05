Instagram blogger Rusolochka XL fined almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

$41.350.02
12:12 PM • 1344 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 11694 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM • 20577 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 18338 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 33031 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 34301 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 49323 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 41352 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41294 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 41534 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 10972 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATO07:27 AM • 10261 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 21682 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk about07:57 AM • 19508 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 8436 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 5186 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreigners07:47 AM • 22411 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 33031 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 28210 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62116 views
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 24393 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 62116 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 24567 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 29749 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 31409 views
Instagram blogger Rusolochka XL fined almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Instagram blogger Rusolochka XL was fined UAH 4.8 million for promoting illegal gambling. She fabricated a story about winning to advertise an online casino.

Instagram blogger Rusolochka XL fined almost UAH 5 million for illegal gambling advertising

Last month, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration" and shared a story about her alleged significant winnings. As it turned out, the story was fabricated, and the State Gambling Commission PlayCity fined the woman for promoting illegal gambling business, reports UNN.

Details

In August, Instagram blogger Rusalka XL posted a video in her Stories where she called gambling "useful for mood and concentration," talked about her alleged personal winnings, and added a link to a casino website. This is a classic example of manipulative advertising with a call to gamble. During the check, we found out that the blogger is not even registered as a player in the online casino she advertises. That is, her "winning story" was fabricated, and the content itself was created to promote an illegal gambling business.

- the message says.

For this, the Agency "imposed a fine of ₴4.8 million - 600 minimum wages."

Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented

Alona Utkina

Society
