In May, inflation in Ukraine exceeded 15%, and the National Bank decided not to lower the discount rate. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee discussed why inflation is rising and whether the discount rate should be changed. They believe that the main reason is the weather, which spoiled the harvest of early vegetables.

The fundamental inflationary pressure was assessed as close to expectations, but still quite stable against the background of strong consumer demand and high business costs for raw materials and labor - the NBU noted.

According to members of the committee, the hryvnia remains stable due to previous NBU decisions that made hryvnia instruments more attractive and demand for foreign currency lower.

They also added that Ukraine's reserves have grown to almost $47 billion and remain high.

The situation in the energy sector is improving: gas production has resumed, and electricity is becoming cheaper on European markets, which also slightly restrains prices.

Additionally

The Monetary Policy Committee only advises - the decision is made by the NBU Board. However, it is the opinion of the MPC that is taken into account when voting for the rate.

Reference

The MPC consists of the management of the NBU and directors of departments. They analyze the situation before each decision on monetary policy.

Let us remind you

On June 5, 2025, the Board of the NBU left the discount rate unchanged - at 15.5%.

The next decision on the rate will be made on July 24.

