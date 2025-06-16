$41.450.04
47.690.39
ukenru
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 3074 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
09:55 AM • 14551 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
08:24 AM • 44250 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 42700 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
06:29 AM • 51639 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 50667 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 51320 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 75399 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
June 14, 06:01 PM • 129539 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
June 14, 01:00 PM • 116842 views
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.8m/s
36%
748mm
Popular news
Britain appoints a woman as head of MI-6 for the first time in history: who will head the special serviceJune 16, 01:59 AM • 46137 views
Negotiations instead of weapons: the US is effectively stopping military aid to UkraineJune 16, 02:17 AM • 87263 views
Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles: hit a residential high-rise building, dozens injured (video)June 16, 02:54 AM • 88232 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 36397 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 25392 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu09:40 AM • 25961 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayers09:34 AM • 37421 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 124213 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 196358 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 254385 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Canada
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen09:17 AM • 18540 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 60386 views
Father's Day and World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: what else is celebrated on June 15June 15, 06:40 AM • 56283 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekendJune 13, 03:24 PM • 154017 views
James Gunn revealed that the script for the new Wonder Woman movie is "being written right now"June 13, 02:16 PM • 81726 views
Actual
Fox News
Shahed-136
Brent Crude
Kalibr (missile family)
The Washington Post

## NBU keeps rate unchanged despite rising inflation: economists explain reasons The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5% per annum. This decision was made despite the acceleration of inflation, which in May reached 2.7% in monthly terms and 15.3% in annual terms. Economists point to several reasons why the NBU decided to maintain the status quo: * **Focus on economic recovery:** The NBU is trying to balance the need to curb inflation with the need to support economic recovery. Raising the key policy rate could slow down economic growth, which is still fragile after the shock of the full-scale invasion. * **Exchange rate stability:** Maintaining a stable exchange rate remains a priority for the NBU. A sharp increase in the key policy rate could lead to an appreciation of the hryvnia, which would negatively affect the competitiveness of Ukrainian exports. * **Fiscal policy coordination:** The NBU is coordinating its monetary policy with the government's fiscal policy. The government is implementing measures to reduce the budget deficit, which should help to curb inflation. * **Lagged effect of previous rate hikes:** The NBU has already raised the key policy rate several times in the past year. These rate hikes are expected to have a lagged effect on inflation. * **Expectations of lower inflation in the future:** The NBU expects inflation to slow down in the coming months due to a number of factors, including a decrease in global energy prices and an improvement in supply chains. However, economists warn that the NBU may have to raise the key policy rate in the future if inflation continues to accelerate. The NBU will closely monitor inflation data and adjust its monetary policy accordingly.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1288 views

Against the backdrop of rising inflation to 15% in May, the NBU decided not to change the discount rate.

## NBU keeps rate unchanged despite rising inflation: economists explain reasons The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) decided to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 13.5% per annum. This decision was made despite the acceleration of inflation, which in May reached 2.7% in monthly terms and 15.3% in annual terms. Economists point to several reasons why the NBU decided to maintain the status quo: * **Focus on economic recovery:** The NBU is trying to balance the need to curb inflation with the need to support economic recovery. Raising the key policy rate could slow down economic growth, which is still fragile after the shock of the full-scale invasion. * **Exchange rate stability:** Maintaining a stable exchange rate remains a priority for the NBU. A sharp increase in the key policy rate could lead to an appreciation of the hryvnia, which would negatively affect the competitiveness of Ukrainian exports. * **Fiscal policy coordination:** The NBU is coordinating its monetary policy with the government's fiscal policy. The government is implementing measures to reduce the budget deficit, which should help to curb inflation. * **Lagged effect of previous rate hikes:** The NBU has already raised the key policy rate several times in the past year. These rate hikes are expected to have a lagged effect on inflation. * **Expectations of lower inflation in the future:** The NBU expects inflation to slow down in the coming months due to a number of factors, including a decrease in global energy prices and an improvement in supply chains. However, economists warn that the NBU may have to raise the key policy rate in the future if inflation continues to accelerate. The NBU will closely monitor inflation data and adjust its monetary policy accordingly.

In May, inflation in Ukraine exceeded 15%, and the National Bank decided not to lower the discount rate. This is reported by UNN with reference to the NBU press service.

Details

Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee discussed why inflation is rising and whether the discount rate should be changed. They believe that the main reason is the weather, which spoiled the harvest of early vegetables.

The fundamental inflationary pressure was assessed as close to expectations, but still quite stable against the background of strong consumer demand and high business costs for raw materials and labor - the NBU noted.

According to members of the committee, the hryvnia remains stable due to previous NBU decisions that made hryvnia instruments more attractive and demand for foreign currency lower.

They also added that Ukraine's reserves have grown to almost $47 billion and remain high.

The situation in the energy sector is improving: gas production has resumed, and electricity is becoming cheaper on European markets, which also slightly restrains prices.

Additionally

The Monetary Policy Committee only advises - the decision is made by the NBU Board. However, it is the opinion of the MPC that is taken into account when voting for the rate.

Reference

The MPC consists of the management of the NBU and directors of departments. They analyze the situation before each decision on monetary policy.

Let us remind you

On June 5, 2025, the Board of the NBU left the discount rate unchanged - at 15.5%.

The next decision on the rate will be made on July 24.

Inflation will gradually decrease: National Bank explained what will contribute to this05.06.25, 14:33 • 1868 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyEconomyFinance
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9