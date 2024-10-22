Industrial facilities damaged: occupants attacked Kramatorsk
In the evening, Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk, damaging industrial facilities. According to the city administration, there were no casualties, and the consequences of the attack are still being recorded.
Russian troops struck Kramatorsk in the evening. This was reported by the head of the Kramatorsk city military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, UNN reports.
"Industrial facilities were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. We continue to record the consequences," said Goncharenko.
