Indictment against KCSA Chief of Staff Zagumenny sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

The indictment against the Chief of Staff of the Kyiv City State Administration and the former head of the communal enterprise has been sent to court. They are accused of embezzling almost UAH 1.3 million in budget funds for the renovation of a building that already belonged to private individuals.

Indictment against KCSA Chief of Staff Zagumenny sent to court

An indictment has been sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv against the head of the KCSA apparatus and the former head of a communal enterprise, who are accused of embezzling almost UAH 1.3 million in budget funds for the repair of a building that already belonged to private individuals. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The OGP does not name the person involved, but judging by the description of the case, it is about the head of the KCSA apparatus, Dmytro Zahumennyi.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv against the head of the KCSA apparatus and the former head of the communal enterprise "ATP". The officials are accused of embezzling almost UAH 1.3 million in budget funds.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, they ordered and paid for the repair of the facade and other works in an office building on Borys Hrinchenko Street. At the time of the work, the building already belonged to private individuals, but the repairs were carried out at the expense of the city budget.

Despite the funds spent, the communal enterprise had no contractual rights to the renovated premises.

In August 2025, both were notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The case has now been referred to court.

Recall

On August 14, the head of the KCSA and the former director of the communal enterprise were notified of suspicion of embezzlement of budget funds on a particularly large scale. They paid UAH 1.3 million from the city budget for the repair of the facade and premises of a private building.

On August 15, the court refused to take into custody and remove from office the head of the KCSA apparatus, Dmytro Zahumennyi.

Olga Rozgon

KyivCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv