Indian Minister Did Not Actually Die: Meta Apologizes After Auto-Translation Blunder

An Indian state minister published a post on Facebook and Instagram regarding the death of an actress, which the algorithms of the respective social networks auto-translated as: Mr. Siddaramaiah "passed away."

Meta apologized after this incident.

Meta apologized after an Indian chief minister's social media post was incorrectly translated on some of its platforms. As noted, the problem initially was that the auto-translation declared the Indian minister "dead."

This week, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted a condolence message in Kannada regarding the death of actress B. Sarojadevi. But when the posts were automatically translated into English, they mistakenly said that Mr. Siddaramaiah himself had "passed away." - states the BBC material.

The minister was furious

Mr. Siddaramaiah, realizing that the text had been mistakenly translated to indicate his death, criticized Meta's automatic translation function.

Siddaramaiah's media advisor K.V. Prabhakar wrote a letter to Meta, asking to correct the translation and temporarily suspend Kannada auto-translation until its accuracy improves.

He also urged the company to cooperate with Kannada language experts to prevent similar errors.

Meta reacted to the unfortunate incident

A Meta representative told PTI the day before that the platform had "fixed the issue." He acknowledged the inaccurate translation from the "Kannada" language.

We apologize for this happening - added the Meta spokesperson.

Meta did not comment on whether it would suspend Kannada translations until translation accuracy is improved, the BBC writes.

