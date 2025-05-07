Indian military operation in Pakistan: New Delhi claims to have eliminated 17 terrorists

At least 17 terrorists were killed and 60 others wounded as a result of Operation Sindur, launched on the evening of May 6 by the Indian Army in Pakistan and the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported by the Indian TV channel News18, citing sources in the country's authorities, UNN informs.

Details

Media interlocutors noted that the aim of the strikes was to destroy the governing bodies of "Jaish" and "Lashkar" - "the most famous terrorist groups operating on the territory of Pakistan".

Jaish and Lashkar tourist headquarters were successfully hit. The impact is much stronger than previous Indian responses the TV channel quotes an unnamed high-ranking Indian official.

Officials also stressed that the strikes were aimed only at places where terrorists were hiding, not at civilian targets.

Recall

On the evening of May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindur, striking at the infrastructure of "terrorists", the Indian Army said.

Soon the Pakistani armed forces announced that they had shot down two Indian planes. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif noted that Pakistan responded to India's attack in this way.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed deep concern about India's military operation on the border with Pakistan. He called on both countries to "military restraint."

