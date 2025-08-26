$41.430.15
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

India will cut purchases of Russian oil ahead of rising US tariffs, but it's a modest concession - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 648 views

Indian refineries plan to reduce purchases of Russian oil to 1.4-1.6 million barrels per day. This comes amid US pressure and the upcoming doubling of American tariffs on Indian imports.

Indian oil refineries, among the largest buyers of Russian oil, plan to reduce their purchases in the coming weeks. This is a modest concession to Washington hawks less than a day before the increase in US tariffs, but also a signal that the country does not plan to sever relations with Moscow, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Indian state and private refiners, including the large company Reliance Industries Ltd., are expected to purchase 1.4 to 1.6 million barrels per day for shipment in October and beyond, informed sources said.

This compares to an average of 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of the year.

The Trump administration, seeking to reduce the trade deficit with India, has increased pressure on energy trade with Russia. This includes a doubling of US tariffs, which are due to take effect on Wednesday.

Oil prices fall after 2-week high amid developments in Russia's war against Ukraine26.08.25, 09:52 • 1812 views

Volumes could change if India reaches a trade agreement with Trump and the US eases pressure on India over financing Russia's war with Ukraine, sources said.

Indian state-owned oil refineries increase purchases of Russian oil despite US criticism - Bloomberg20.08.25, 18:41 • 3946 views

As the publication notes, "since the end of last month, under pressure to conclude a trade agreement and make progress in Ukraine," US President Donald Trump has criticized India for purchasing Russian oil, and especially for the sharp increase in purchases since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. According to Kasatkin Consulting, before 2022, the country purchased a minimal amount of oil, and now it accounts for 37% of Moscow's oil exports.

Since then, US administration officials have intensified public criticism against the country's energy magnates.

The US Department of Homeland Security on Monday published a draft notice on raising tariffs on imports from India to 50% from August 27.

Julia Shramko

