India warned the United States about the consequences of new tariffs against buyers of Russian oil

India has warned the United States of deteriorating relations over a new bill imposing tariffs of up to 100% on Russian oil. New Delhi said it would continue purchasing crude from various suppliers to protect its own energy security, while local refiners are already asking the government to seek an easing of the restrictions from Washington. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

The statement came after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to increase economic pressure on Russia. The document allows President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on India, China and other buyers of Russian energy resources.

The bill has already been sent to Trump for signature.

New Delhi said that in recent months it had explained to U.S. officials the possible consequences of such restrictions for bilateral relations and the global energy market.

India plans to continue purchasing energy resources from various suppliers depending on market conditions. The country is the world's third-largest oil importer and one of the main buyers of Russian crude.

Indian refiners have already contracted Russian oil for September and October. According to Reuters, they are asking the government to seek an easing of the restrictions from the United States or permission to purchase certain volumes instead of imposing 100% tariffs.

Recall

The U.S. House of Representatives supported the Senate version of bill H.R. 5334, which provides for a significant tightening of sanctions against Russia and the possibility of imposing tariffs of up to 100% on countries that purchase Russian energy resources.