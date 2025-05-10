$41.510.00
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48844 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 41170 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 60637 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 68842 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62071 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65434 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69359 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 122149 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

India says Pakistan is increasing its military presence at the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

Pakistan is moving troops to the border, indicating plans for escalation. The Indian army declares readiness but advocates for de-escalation.

India says Pakistan is increasing its military presence at the border

Pakistan is increasing the number of troops along the border. This was stated on Saturday by the Indian military, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It was noted that the Pakistani army is transferring its troops to advanced areas, "which indicates offensive intentions with the aim of further escalating the situation," said a representative of the Indian military at a press conference in New Delhi.

"The Indian armed forces remain in a state of high operational readiness," Reuters quotes her as saying.

The Indian armed forces reaffirm their commitment to non-escalation, provided that the Pakistani military reciprocates.

The US has offered assistance in negotiations between India and Pakistan10.05.2025, 09:14 • 1656 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War News of the World
Reuters
New Delhi
India
United States
Pakistan
