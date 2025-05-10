India says Pakistan is increasing its military presence at the border

Pakistan is increasing the number of troops along the border. This was stated on Saturday by the Indian military, reports UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

It was noted that the Pakistani army is transferring its troops to advanced areas, "which indicates offensive intentions with the aim of further escalating the situation," said a representative of the Indian military at a press conference in New Delhi.

"The Indian armed forces remain in a state of high operational readiness," Reuters quotes her as saying.

The Indian armed forces reaffirm their commitment to non-escalation, provided that the Pakistani military reciprocates.

The US has offered assistance in negotiations between India and Pakistan