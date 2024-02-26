India has secured the release of some of its citizens from the Russian army

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India has confirmed media reports that Indians from the Russian army are seeking help for demobilization, some of whom have already been released. This was reported by the Indian Foreign Ministry, according to UNN.

Details

The report says that each such case brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy in Moscow was thoroughly discussed by the Russian authorities. As a result, several Indians have already been released.

We remain committed, as a matter of priority, to actively pursue with the Russian authorities all relevant cases of Indian citizens seeking early release from the Russian army, - the statement reads.

Recall

The Indian Foreign Ministry has asked Russia for the early release of some Indians working in the Russian army on "auxiliary work.