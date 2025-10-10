India has signed an agreement with Great Britain for the supply of LMM (Martlet) light anti-aircraft missiles worth about $468 million, which are also used by Ukraine to combat drones. This decision was a logical step for Delhi: based on the experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the missiles showed high efficiency against UAVs and small targets, which makes them a valuable addition to India's air defense. This is stated in the material Defence Express, writes UNN.

Details

The contract provides for the supply of a significant batch of LMMs, manufactured in Belfast (Northern Ireland), with the possibility of integration on ground launchers, armored vehicles and ships. This step indicates India's desire to diversify arms supplies and reduce dependence on Russian systems, despite the Kremlin's proposals to sell "Pantsir-S1M" with new anti-drone missiles TKB-1055.

The technical characteristics of the LMM make it an effective means of countering modern threats: weight - 13 kg, length 1.3 m, warhead - 3 kg, engagement range - up to 6 km when launched from the ground. Guidance is carried out according to the principle of "laser path", which allows attacking inconspicuous targets and ignoring thermal traps.

LMM missiles are already supplied to Ukraine as part of British support, where they have proven their effectiveness in real conditions. The contract with India also opens up opportunities for further development of production in Great Britain and cooperation with Indian enterprises, although British manufacturers face logistical problems, staff shortages and bureaucratic obstacles.

