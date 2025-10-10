India chooses British LMM missiles, used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Russian Pantsirs

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
12:08 AM • 10547 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 26503 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 24107 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 30551 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 34877 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
October 9, 09:40 AM • 56689 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your wallet
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53823 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
October 9, 08:36 AM • 27511 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
October 9, 08:06 AM • 22796 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45218 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
In Russia, a car-sharing vehicle crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop, then drove into a kioskOctober 9, 06:22 PM • 7848 views
In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - KlitschkoOctober 9, 09:29 PM • 10173 views
KMVA commented on the situation regarding possible power and water outages in the capital10:12 PM • 9260 views
Due to a Russian attack, a high-rise building is on fire in Kyiv: there are casualties, people are being evacuated11:27 PM • 24807 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: eight injured, power outages reported12:22 AM • 9724 views
Publications
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 43389 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 56695 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 53829 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
Exclusive
October 9, 07:35 AM • 45225 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 76742 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Alexander Stubb
Nicolás Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Zaporizhzhia
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 43389 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 21366 views
George Clooney explained why he is raising his children in the countrysideOctober 8, 04:22 PM • 35828 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in historyOctober 8, 07:42 AM • 52459 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 66133 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Washington Post
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
E-6 Mercury

India chooses British LMM missiles, used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Russian Pantsirs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

India has signed an agreement with Great Britain for the supply of LMM (Martlet) light anti-aircraft missiles worth about $468 million. This decision will allow Delhi to diversify arms supplies and reduce dependence on Russian systems.

India chooses British LMM missiles, used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, instead of Russian Pantsirs

India has signed an agreement with Great Britain for the supply of LMM (Martlet) light anti-aircraft missiles worth about $468 million, which are also used by Ukraine to combat drones. This decision was a logical step for Delhi: based on the experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the missiles showed high efficiency against UAVs and small targets, which makes them a valuable addition to India's air defense. This is stated in the material Defence Express, writes UNN.

Details

The contract provides for the supply of a significant batch of LMMs, manufactured in Belfast (Northern Ireland), with the possibility of integration on ground launchers, armored vehicles and ships. This step indicates India's desire to diversify arms supplies and reduce dependence on Russian systems, despite the Kremlin's proposals to sell "Pantsir-S1M" with new anti-drone missiles TKB-1055.

The technical characteristics of the LMM make it an effective means of countering modern threats: weight - 13 kg, length 1.3 m, warhead - 3 kg, engagement range - up to 6 km when launched from the ground. Guidance is carried out according to the principle of "laser path", which allows attacking inconspicuous targets and ignoring thermal traps.

LMM missiles are already supplied to Ukraine as part of British support, where they have proven their effectiveness in real conditions. The contract with India also opens up opportunities for further development of production in Great Britain and cooperation with Indian enterprises, although British manufacturers face logistical problems, staff shortages and bureaucratic obstacles.

Greece plans to transfer a package of heavy weapons and ammunition worth 199 million euros to Ukraine05.10.25, 05:22 • 11785 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Delhi
India
United Kingdom
Greece
Ukraine