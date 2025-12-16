Independiente defender Montiel wins Puskas Award for most beautiful goal of 2025

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
05:02 PM • 4434 views
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into forceVideo
04:20 PM • 11410 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 12399 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.Video
03:35 PM • 16199 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 16936 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 21730 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 23439 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 23610 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 28269 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23919 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 17620 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 26220 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 33043 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's propertyDecember 16, 12:00 PM • 16918 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 27895 views
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 14720 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian traceDecember 16, 12:02 PM • 27991 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhotoDecember 16, 10:19 AM • 33134 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 74679 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 69603 views
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 44007 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 60967 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 60890 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 64499 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 99242 views
Independiente defender Montiel wins Puskas Award for most beautiful goal of 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Santiago Montiel, a player for Argentina's Independiente, won the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2025. His sole goal in the match against Independiente Rivadavia brought victory to the team.

Independiente defender Montiel wins Puskas Award for most beautiful goal of 2025
Photo: Independiente website

Defender of Argentine "Independiente" Santiago Montiel received the "Puskas Award" for the best goal of 2025, reports UNN.

Details

We will never get tired of this goal. Santiago Montiel with the unforgettable Puskas Award winner

- says the description to the video.

It should be noted that this goal for the "Independiente" defender was the only one for the team, which allowed them to beat "Independiente Rivadavia" - 1:0.

Hello, I'm Santiago Montiel. I would like to thank everyone who voted, independent fans, the club, football legend, FIFA. I am very happy to receive this award and want to send everyone a big hug

- said Montiel.

For reference

The Puskas Award is an award given annually by FIFA to the author of the best (most beautiful) goal of the season. It was established in 2009 at the initiative of then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Recall

The Italian newspaper Tuttosport named the winner of the Golden Boy award in 2025 - the best young European footballer under 21 was the winger of the French "Paris Saint-Germain", for which Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays, Désiré Doué.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports