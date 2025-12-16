Independiente defender Montiel wins Puskas Award for most beautiful goal of 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Santiago Montiel, a player for Argentina's Independiente, won the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2025. His sole goal in the match against Independiente Rivadavia brought victory to the team.
Defender of Argentine "Independiente" Santiago Montiel received the "Puskas Award" for the best goal of 2025, reports UNN.
Details
We will never get tired of this goal. Santiago Montiel with the unforgettable Puskas Award winner
It should be noted that this goal for the "Independiente" defender was the only one for the team, which allowed them to beat "Independiente Rivadavia" - 1:0.
Hello, I'm Santiago Montiel. I would like to thank everyone who voted, independent fans, the club, football legend, FIFA. I am very happy to receive this award and want to send everyone a big hug
For reference
The Puskas Award is an award given annually by FIFA to the author of the best (most beautiful) goal of the season. It was established in 2009 at the initiative of then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter.
Recall
The Italian newspaper Tuttosport named the winner of the Golden Boy award in 2025 - the best young European footballer under 21 was the winger of the French "Paris Saint-Germain", for which Ukrainian defender Illia Zabarnyi plays, Désiré Doué.