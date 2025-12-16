Independiente defender Montiel wins Puskas Award for most beautiful goal of 2025

Photo: Independiente website

Defender of Argentine "Independiente" Santiago Montiel received the "Puskas Award" for the best goal of 2025, reports UNN.

Details

We will never get tired of this goal. Santiago Montiel with the unforgettable Puskas Award winner - says the description to the video.

It should be noted that this goal for the "Independiente" defender was the only one for the team, which allowed them to beat "Independiente Rivadavia" - 1:0.

Hello, I'm Santiago Montiel. I would like to thank everyone who voted, independent fans, the club, football legend, FIFA. I am very happy to receive this award and want to send everyone a big hug - said Montiel.

For reference

The Puskas Award is an award given annually by FIFA to the author of the best (most beautiful) goal of the season. It was established in 2009 at the initiative of then-FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Recall

