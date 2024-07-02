Increasing generation capacity, protecting energy facilities and attracting American experts: what Halushchenko discussed with the US Secretary of Energy
Ukraine's Energy Minister discussed with the U.S. side strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system to Russian attacks, increasing electricity generation capacity, and protecting energy facilities.
During his visit to the United States, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko met with U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. The key topics of the meeting were the assistance of American partners in strengthening the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system in the face of Russian attacks, increasing electricity generation capacity and strengthening the protection of energy facilities, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.
The head of the Ministry of Energy briefed his counterpart on the difficult situation in Ukraine's energy system due to constant Russian attacks.
"The Russians continue to attack civilian energy infrastructure, causing significant damage to power generation and distribution facilities. We are carrying out repairs and working to increase the capacity of distributed generation, but we need more air defense equipment to protect them from further enemy attacks," the Minister emphasized.
Galushchenko also informed about the need for power equipment, in particular gas turbines and gas piston units, which will increase local generating capacity.
In addition, the parties discussed the involvement of expert and technical support from American specialists in increasing the capacity of distributed generation.
They also discussed cooperation in the nuclear industry and the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP. Herman Galushchenko emphasized that nuclear generation is the basic power generation for Ukraine and will play a leading role during the next heating season and in the future. The discussion focused on nuclear and radiation safety, as well as on the development of nuclear power capacities in Ukraine, in particular the construction of new power units at Khmelnytsky NPP.
The parties also discussed the steps taken by the terrorist state to counteract the implementation of the relevant projects.