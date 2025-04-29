Increasing fines by more than 50 times for environmental destruction: Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a basis a draft law that strengthens responsibility for violations of the rules of protection and use of territories and objects of the nature reserve fund. The document provides for an increase in fines by more than 50 times. This is reported by UNN with reference to draft law №11309.

Details

Adopted as a basis - is stated in the draft law card.

The document was supported in the first reading by 237 people's deputies.

According to the draft law, it is envisaged to establish a fine of UAH 8.5 thousand to UAH 17 thousand for carrying out prohibited economic and other activities within the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, their protection zones, as well as territories reserved for subsequent reservation, violation of other requirements of the regime of these territories and objects, unauthorized change of their boundaries, failure to take measures to prevent and eliminate the negative consequences of accidents or other harmful effects on the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund.

It is proposed to establish a fine of UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 for officials.

Currently, fines for such a violation for individuals range from UAH 153 to UAH 408. For officials - from UAH 255 to UAH 510.

As noted by the Minister of Environmental Protection Svitlana Hrynchuk, without updating the fine policy, there are risks that potential offenders will be able to ignore the new rules, because today the amount of the fine for citizens is from UAH 153 to UAH 408, and for officials – from UAH 255 to UAH 510.

Such amounts do not perform a preventive function. Responsibility for environmental destruction cannot cost less than lunch in a cafe. For example, in 2024, 661 protocols were issued and fines were imposed in the amount of only UAH 89.24 thousand. But the actual damage to the nature reserve fund for the same period amounted to more than UAH 430 million - said Hrynchuk.

The government expects that the adoption of the law will allow attracting UAH 222 thousand 250 to the state budget in 2025.

Addendum

In January, the Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole a draft law that prohibits the passage of vehicles through protected areas, except for public roads, streets and roads of settlements, highways on private territories.



