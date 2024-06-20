Ban on "jeeping" in protected areas: the Parliament has previously adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for a ban on the passage of vehicles in protected areas, except for public roads, streets and roads of settlements, roads in private territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11024.

No. 11024-ensuring the protection of territories and objects of the nature reserve fund of Ukraine. Basis (272) reported Zheleznyak.

According to the draft law, within the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, the passage of motor vehicles is prohibited, except for public roads, streets and roads of cities and other localities, highways in private territories, with the exception of vehicles:

land users and landowners on whose land plots these territories and objects are located;

officials of special divisions of the state environmental Inspectorate, executive bodies of settlement, village, city councils that exercise state control in the field of Environmental Protection, as well as law enforcement agencies, emergency services, health care bodies and institutions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

public environmental inspectors who exercise public control in the field of Environmental Protection;

local residents within the economic zones of National Nature Parks, regional landscape parks and buffer zones and zones of anthropogenic landscapes of biosphere reserves, which they use for their own needs;

tourists who move along tourist routes.

Addition

At the end of May , the Cabinet of ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a Billthat provides for an increase in fines for violators for drivers for violating the rules for the protection and use of protected areas, including for the passage of vehicles in protected areas.

Fines for citizens will range from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000, and for officials – from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

Now the bill is awaiting consideration in the Parliament.

Recall

In Ukraine, mechanisms are being developed to prevent mining in the territories of the nature reserve fund, ensuring thorough research and balancing environmental protection with business interests in accordance with EU standards.

