NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88640 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 98651 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116810 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187716 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232243 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142642 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368659 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181664 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149587 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Ban on "jeeping" in protected areas: the Parliament has previously adopted a bill

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11665 views

The Verkhovna Rada is considering a bill prohibiting the passage of vehicles through protected areas, with the exception of public roads, private territories and vehicles used by officials, environmental inspectors, local residents and tourists on specially designated routes.

Ban on "jeeping" in protected areas: the Parliament has previously adopted a bill

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a bill that provides for a ban on the passage of vehicles in protected areas, except for public roads, streets and roads of settlements, roads in private territories. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11024.

No. 11024-ensuring the protection of territories and objects of the nature reserve fund of Ukraine. Basis (272)

According to the draft law, within the territories and objects of the nature reserve fund, the passage of motor vehicles is prohibited, except for public roads, streets and roads of cities and other localities, highways in private territories, with the exception of vehicles:

  • land users and landowners on whose land plots these territories and objects are located;
  • officials of special divisions of the state environmental Inspectorate, executive bodies of settlement, village, city councils that exercise state control in the field of Environmental Protection, as well as law enforcement agencies, emergency services, health care bodies and institutions, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
  • public environmental inspectors who exercise public control in the field of Environmental Protection;
  • local residents within the economic zones of National Nature Parks, regional landscape parks and buffer zones and zones of anthropogenic landscapes of biosphere reserves, which they use for their own needs;
  • tourists who move along tourist routes.

Addition

At the end of May , the Cabinet of ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a Billthat provides for an increase in fines for violators for drivers for violating the rules for the protection and use of protected areas, including for the passage of vehicles in protected areas.

Fines for citizens will range from UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000, and for officials – from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500.

Now the bill is awaiting consideration in the Parliament.

Recall

In Ukraine, mechanisms are being developed to prevent mining in the territories of the nature reserve fund, ensuring thorough research and balancing environmental protection with business interests in accordance with EU standards.

