Incident involving humiliation of a veteran in a bank: Lviv Polytechnic fires person involved in scandal

Lviv Polytechnic National University has dismissed employee Vasyl Pylypyshyn, who had previously humiliated a veteran at a local bank branch for out-of-turn service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the university's press service.

Details

The university administration stated that they were outraged by the illegal and rude behavior of two former university employees towards Ukrainian soldier with disability Roman Yavorsky.

Vasyl Pylypyshyn, the foreman of the chief mechanic's department, a participant in the scandalous quarrel, was dismissed on May 6, 2025.

His wife, Olga Pylypyshyn, the woman who initiated this scandal, was dismissed last month, April 30 this year. She worked as a wardrobe attendant in the university's economic department.

We strongly condemn any manifestations of contempt or discrimination, especially against the defenders of our country. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and incompatible with the values of our university. Hundreds of polytechnics gave their lives in this war. Thousands defend us every day. We recognize their invaluable role in protecting our country and express our deep respect to them. We sincerely apologize to Ukrainian serviceman Roman Yavorsky, who suffered moral damage from our former employees - emphasized the university administration.

Recall

In Lviv, a war veteran who recently returned from the front and is оформлює disability due to a serious diagnosis, became a victim of public humiliation. The man was attacked for trying to get service out of turn. A woman who did not like that a veteran with a bad health condition was being served out of turn attacked him with accusations that he was an impostor, had not been to the front and had no right to benefits.