Incident involving humiliation of a veteran in a bank: Lviv Polytechnic fires person involved in scandal

$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16150 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21909 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52370 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41301 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47649 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87892 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47067 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40594 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57658 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130872 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+13°
2m/s
55%
749 mm
Popular news

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 57902 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58072 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39768 views

Ford estimates losses of $1.5 billion in 2025 due to Trump's tariffs

08:09 AM • 38541 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20202 views
Publications

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

11:40 AM • 16189 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

09:43 AM • 52427 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87930 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 113508 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 206371 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pete Hegseth

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 20377 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 39935 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 58237 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 25208 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 89443 views
Actual

COVID-19

ChatGPT

Facebook

Telegram

Shahed-136

Incident involving humiliation of a veteran in a bank: Lviv Polytechnic fires person involved in scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Vasyl Pylypyshyn has been dismissed from Lviv Polytechnic for humiliating veteran Roman Yavorskyi in a bank. Pylypyshyn's wife, who initiated the scandal, was dismissed last month.

Incident involving humiliation of a veteran in a bank: Lviv Polytechnic fires person involved in scandal

Lviv Polytechnic National University has dismissed employee Vasyl Pylypyshyn, who had previously humiliated a veteran at a local bank branch for out-of-turn service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the university's press service.

Details

The university administration stated that they were outraged by the illegal and rude behavior of two former university employees towards Ukrainian soldier with disability Roman Yavorsky.

Vasyl Pylypyshyn, the foreman of the chief mechanic's department, a participant in the scandalous quarrel, was dismissed on May 6, 2025.

His wife, Olga Pylypyshyn, the woman who initiated this scandal, was dismissed last month, April 30 this year. She worked as a wardrobe attendant in the university's economic department.

We strongly condemn any manifestations of contempt or discrimination, especially against the defenders of our country. Such behavior is completely unacceptable and incompatible with the values of our university. Hundreds of polytechnics gave their lives in this war. Thousands defend us every day. We recognize their invaluable role in protecting our country and express our deep respect to them. We sincerely apologize to Ukrainian serviceman Roman Yavorsky, who suffered moral damage from our former employees

- emphasized the university administration.

Recall

In Lviv, a war veteran who recently returned from the front and is оформлює disability due to a serious diagnosis, became a victim of public humiliation. The man was attacked for trying to get service out of turn. A woman who did not like that a veteran with a bad health condition was being served out of turn attacked him with accusations that he was an impostor, had not been to the front and had no right to benefits.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Society
Brent
$61.58
Bitcoin
$93,814.00
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.65
Золото
$3,386.91
Ethereum
$1,770.20