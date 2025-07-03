In Zhytomyr region, some residents remain without electricity after explosions

In Zhytomyr region, after yesterday's explosions, 187 consumers are still without electricity, reported Zhytomyroblenergo, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, power has already been restored to more than five hundred homes that were left without electricity due to yesterday's emergency situation near the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community.

"As of 9:00 a.m., 2 10kV overhead lines and 7 transformer substations remain de-energized - 187 consumers are without electricity," the company noted.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in Zhytomyr region. As reported by Serhiy Sokalskyi, head of the Hlybochytska community, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured.

According to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, the explosion did not occur at a gas station, as was assumed, but at an enterprise. According to him, as a result of the emergency with explosions that occurred at 126 km of the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway near the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, 2 people died, and 24 more were injured and taken to medical facilities. Among them are 4 children.

