In Zhytomyr region, some residents remain without electricity after explosions

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 467 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 8938 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18439 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 17962 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17940 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44750 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144316 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 91997 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78088 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65035 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 27944 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12087 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33012 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14223 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27766 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 470 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144320 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107293 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122932 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156417 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34208 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43535 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51576 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106888 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64059 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

In Zhytomyr region, some residents remain without electricity after explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

In Zhytomyr region, 187 consumers are still without electricity after yesterday's emergency near the village of Berezyna. Most of the de-energized homes have already had their power restored.

In Zhytomyr region, some residents remain without electricity after explosions

In Zhytomyr region, after yesterday's explosions, 187 consumers are still without electricity, reported Zhytomyroblenergo, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, power has already been restored to more than five hundred homes that were left without electricity due to yesterday's emergency situation near the village of Berezyna, Hlybochytska community.

"As of 9:00 a.m., 2 10kV overhead lines and 7 transformer substations remain de-energized - 187 consumers are without electricity," the company noted.

Recall

On the evening of July 2, explosions occurred in Zhytomyr region. As reported by Serhiy Sokalskyi, head of the Hlybochytska community, the explosions occurred on the territory of two production facilities, which were completely destroyed. As a result of the explosion, many residential buildings were destroyed, and many people were injured.

According to the head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Bunechko, the explosion did not occur at a gas station, as was assumed, but at an enterprise. According to him, as a result of the emergency with explosions that occurred at 126 km of the M-06 Kyiv - Chop highway near the village of Berezyna, Zhytomyr region, 2 people died, and 24 more were injured and taken to medical facilities. Among them are 4 children.

Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause03.07.25, 09:58 • 18383 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
Zhytomyr Oblast
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9