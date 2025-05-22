In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone wounded a woman - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
On May 22, the Russian army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones, a 69-year-old woman was wounded in Orikhiv. She was provided with all the necessary assistance.
On Thursday, May 22, the Russian army attacked the Zaporizhzhia region with drones. As a result of the shelling, one person was injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, reports UNN.
Details
According to the official, the Russians attacked with an fpv drone while the woman was walking down the street.
A 69-year-old woman was injured in an enemy attack on Orikhiv
"The injured woman has been provided with all necessary assistance," added Ivan Fedorov.
Let us remind you
On May 21, in the Vasylivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a Ukrposhta car in Prymorske. The driver and passenger were injured, and the car was damaged.
