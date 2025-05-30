In Zaporizhzhia, a 15-year-old teenager received a kidney transplant from a deceased donor

A kidney transplant from a deceased donor was recently performed on 15-year-old Vitaliy at the Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, writes UNN.

15-year-old Vitaliy underwent a kidney transplant. The operation became a chance for a new life for the boy, who had been on dialysis for six years - he was diagnosed with kidney failure in childhood. In order for the boy to receive treatment, the family moved from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia - the message says.

It is noted that a family transplant for Vitaliy was impossible, and the only chance for life was to be included in the waiting list in the Unified State Transplantation Information System.

The consent of one woman's family to posthumous donation saved the lives of two patients at once - one of her kidneys was transplanted to Vitaliy, the other was transferred to the Lviv Transplantation Center.

After a successful operation, the boy's condition is satisfactory. According to doctors, kidney function is [recovering - text corruption in original], dialysis is no longer needed. After stabilization of immune therapy, the boy will be able to return to an active life with restrictions only on physical activity in the first six months.

As UNN wrote earlier, Zaporizhzhia Regional Clinical Hospital successfully performed organ transplants on seven patients from two deceased donors. Among those rescued are patients from Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia, who received kidney, liver and heart transplants.