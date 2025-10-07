In Zakarpattia, the alienation of over 4.4 thousand hectares of land belonging to the state enterprise "Chervona Zirka" was prevented

Prosecutors of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office prevented the illegal alienation of over 4.4 thousand hectares of land belonging to the state enterprise "Chervona Zirka" from state ownership. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

It was established that the Serednyanska village council in Uzhhorod district appealed to the court with a demand to terminate the state enterprise's right to permanent use of the land plot, citing the presence of tax debt and the suspension of its activities. This created risks of illegal transfer of state lands to communal ownership and their subsequent disposal by the local self-government body. Thanks to the consistent position of the prosecutor in court, the groundlessness of such demands was proven. - the prosecutor's office informs.

It is noted that the land array is an integral part of the enterprise's single property complex, and its seizure could lead to the depreciation of the state asset and cause significant losses to the state.

The Western Appellate Commercial Court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutor's office, overturned the decision of the court of first instance, and refused to satisfy the claim of the village council. - the message says.

Addition

The former head of the Main Department of Derzhheokadastr in Khmelnytskyi region was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official position. According to the investigation, he, together with his subordinate, illegally transferred 64 hectares of land into private ownership.