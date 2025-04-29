In Warsaw, a bus with Ukrainians and Belarusians overturned, there are victims

Two serious accidents occurred on the S2 expressway in Warsaw, Poland. One of the accidents involved an intercity bus carrying 26 people, including citizens of Ukraine and Belarus, overturning. This was reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, two serious accidents occurred on Tuesday morning on the S2 expressway near the Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw.

Initially, an intercity bus carrying 26 people, including citizens of Ukraine and Belarus, was involved. While exiting the S2 highway onto the S7 highway, the bus hit energy-absorbing barriers and fell on its side. The accident occurred on a sharp bend in the road.

"The bus entering the S7 went off the road, crashed into a fence and overturned on its side. We evacuated these people from the bus and provided them with first aid," said Łukasz Wuek from the National Fire Service of Poland.

Immediately during the rescue operation, another serious accident occurred. A truck crashed into a volunteer fire department vehicle.

"At the same time, a truck crashed into a vehicle parked in the service lane... during the works. The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital," said Łukasz Wuek, adding that one of the firefighters was injured.

It is reported that a total of 16 people, including a child, were taken to hospitals. The condition of two victims is assessed as serious. In particular, this was confirmed in his post on the X platform by the press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland, Jacek Dobrzyński.

"The situation is already under control. 16 people were taken to the hospital, including one child (from the bus - 12 people, TIR driver, OSP driver and JRG rescuer)," he said.

